Ryan O’Reilly has 3 goals and an assist, Predators beat Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had three goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg added a goal and two assists, Thomas Novak also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves to help the Predators improve to 5-6-0.

Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton and Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots. Winless at home, the Oilers have lost six of seven to drop to 2-7-1.

Reilly put the puck in the net twice on the same shift midway through the third. He scored on a chip shot from the slot to apparently complete the hat trick. However, a review determined that a shot by O’Reilly in a scramble earlier in the shift had actually crossed the line before being swept out.

JETS 5, COYOTES 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored three goals and Brenden Dillon got his first two of the season, leading Winnipeg past Arizona.

Dillon snapped a 3-3 tie 3:23 into the third period when his slap shot from the left circle hit the far post and ricocheted in. Niederreiter then tipped in a Dillon shot at 7:16 for his third career hat trick. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets.

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes.

