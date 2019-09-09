Ryan Newman drives No. 6 Ford Mustang to eighth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ryan Newman placed eighth in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. It’s Newman’s ninth top-10 finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Joey Logano following in second, and Bubba Wallace placing third. William Byron took fourth place, followed by Clint Bowyer in the No. 5 spot.

Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Harvick took Stage 2.

Newman earned 35 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 2000 on the year. He ranks No. 16 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series overall points standings.

Newman did not collect any playoff points Sunday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The 20-year driver qualified in 22nd position at 183.273 mph.

Newman has tallied 18 career victories, 113 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 256 races.

There were 40 cars in the field and the race endured nine cautions and 48 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 14 lead changes.

With Harvick driving to victory in Stewart-Haas Racing’s Mustang, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 948 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 923. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 883 points on the season.

