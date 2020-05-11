Ryan Murphy says an American Horror Story spinoff is in the works

Obviously, Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, lives for shock value. The nine seasons of the FX anthology series proves that. But Murphy also loves weaving shock and awe into his daily life, as well. Today, May 11th, the showrunner not only posted a surprise screenshot of a Zoom call with the incredible cast of AHS to his Instagram, but he also nonchalantly announced a spinoff series. Needless to say, we’re still trying to catch our breath.

“‘American Horror Story’ cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called “American Horror Stories” (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print,” Murphy captioned his post. “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

What, what, and WHAT?

Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O’Hare, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, and Cody Fern had all entered the chat. And what a chat it must have been.

Hold on. Let’s not get too excited just yet. The same photo was posted yesterday by an AHS fan account with the caption, “American Horror Story: Zoom Reunion” [A concept] If only this was real…” What do you mean, “If only this was real…?”

So, um, Ryan Murphy…? What’s going on? Did this Zoom call happen, or are we being punked?

Murphy just recently divulged that he is at a crossroads about what to do in regards to shooting Season 10 of American Horror Story. He had revealed that most of the core cast would be returning, but now because of the coronavirus pandemic, shooting this summer, as was originally planned, seems out of the question.

But…could this American Horror Stories spinoff series be the hold-over between American Horror Story seasons? Perhaps they’ll be filmed in quarantine? May each cast member will star separately in select episodes.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Murphy is staying mum about the spinoff series. Not even a representative from FX had information to share. So, maybe a Zoom call did happen, and maybe the cast did talk about the spinoff, and maybe Murphy just used the fan account’s image because he forgot to screenshot the chat himself.

Like every other time Ryan Murphy posts anything to social media, we’re confused, excited, and even more confused. The anticipation will actually kill us, Ryan. But, on the other hand, the thought of more AHS goodness gives us life.