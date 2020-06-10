Ryan Murphy Reveals He's Expecting His Third Child with Husband David Miller

Ryan Murphy's family is getting a little bigger!

The American Horror Story creator, 54, revealed that he's expecting his third child with husband David Miller in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest published on Tuesday.

"We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August," he wrote, when describing how he sensed an "attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles" coming to his family home in the near future.

Murphy and Miller already share sons Ford Theodore, 5, and Logan Phineas, 7.

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Reveals His Son Was Diagnosed with Cancer at Age 2, Donates $10M to Hospital

In November, Murphy spoke about his son Ford — who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 — and revealed that his child is “cancer free.”

“Three years ago my beautiful son Ford went for a standard typical 18 month exam,” he said while presenting an award to Dana Walden, who was being honored for her with the UCLA Jonson Comprehensive Cancer Center, during Variety’s Power of Women event.

Fortunately, during the check-up, “Ford coughed at the exact right moment” as his physician was performing an abdominal exam.

“He sat up, she was able to press her fingers in a bit deeper, Her eyes widened. Something was not right. From that moment came a day of terror and scans,” he said, adding that the doctors found that his son had neuroblastoma. “My baby had a tumor the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall. And the doctor said this was bad.”

RELATED: Ryan Murphy Announces that His Son Ford, 5, Is ‘Cancer Free’: ‘I Am So Proud’

After learning about his son’s diagnosis, Murphy reached out to Walden, who is godmother to both his children.

“Ford went through a six hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family,” he said, adding that while he has yet to “emotionally recover” from it all, “Ford has.”

“I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free,” the writer added.

Opening up about the lessons he learned from the experience, Murphy stressed that “this is a disease that touches us all.”

“We must help and we must be prepared and we must be proactive,” he shared, adding that last year his family made a $10 million donation to the Children’s Hospital, where Ford received treatment — thanks to Walden. "There is now a wing dedicated under Ford’s name that specializes in helping children without our resources."