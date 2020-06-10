Ryan Murphy Reveals He's Expecting His Third Child with Husband David Miller
Ryan Murphy's family is getting a little bigger!
The American Horror Story creator, 54, revealed that he's expecting his third child with husband David Miller in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest published on Tuesday.
"We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August," he wrote, when describing how he sensed an "attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles" coming to his family home in the near future.
Murphy and Miller already share sons Ford Theodore, 5, and Logan Phineas, 7.
Ryan Murphy (left) and David Miller (right)
RELATED: Ryan Murphy Reveals His Son Was Diagnosed with Cancer at Age 2, Donates $10M to Hospital
In November, Murphy spoke about his son Ford — who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October 2018 — and revealed that his child is “cancer free.”
“Three years ago my beautiful son Ford went for a standard typical 18 month exam,” he said while presenting an award to Dana Walden, who was being honored for her with the UCLA Jonson Comprehensive Cancer Center, during Variety’s Power of Women event.
Fortunately, during the check-up, “Ford coughed at the exact right moment” as his physician was performing an abdominal exam.
“He sat up, she was able to press her fingers in a bit deeper, Her eyes widened. Something was not right. From that moment came a day of terror and scans,” he said, adding that the doctors found that his son had neuroblastoma. “My baby had a tumor the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall. And the doctor said this was bad.”
I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla. Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford. 📸 credit: @dcmphoto.biz
A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 22, 2018 at 10:18am PDT
RELATED: Ryan Murphy Announces that His Son Ford, 5, Is ‘Cancer Free’: ‘I Am So Proud’
After learning about his son’s diagnosis, Murphy reached out to Walden, who is godmother to both his children.
“Ford went through a six hour surgery and years of intense exams which required hours and hours of anesthesia. I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was for our family,” he said, adding that while he has yet to “emotionally recover” from it all, “Ford has.”
“I am so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free,” the writer added.
Opening up about the lessons he learned from the experience, Murphy stressed that “this is a disease that touches us all.”
“We must help and we must be prepared and we must be proactive,” he shared, adding that last year his family made a $10 million donation to the Children’s Hospital, where Ford received treatment — thanks to Walden. "There is now a wing dedicated under Ford’s name that specializes in helping children without our resources."