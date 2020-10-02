Ryan Murphy Limited Series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Greenlit at Netflix

Ryan Murphy has set up his next project at Netflix.

The prolific Murphy and his producing partner Ian Brennan have received a greenlight from the streamer on a limited series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

The series already has Richard Jenkins attached to star, as well as Janet Mock and Carl Frankin attached to direct. Mock will also serve as a writer on the series.

“Monster” centers around Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America’s most notorious serial killers. It will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dive into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a killing spree which lasted over a decade into the early 1990s. The series, which dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was let go after being apprehended, will touch on white privilege, as Dahmer was repeatedly given a free pass by cops and judges.

Dahmer’s story has been documented both in scripted and un-scripted form several times before on the big and small screen. Most famously, he was played by Jeremy Renner in the 2002 pic “Dahmer.” More recently he was played by “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Ross Lynch in 2017’s “My Friend Dahmer.”

Over a year ago, Murphy claimed he already had 10 projects with a greenlight from Netflix as part of his mega-deal with the streamer. So far, the deal has yielded “Hollywood,” “The Politician” and the Sarah Paulson-led “Ratched” on the series front, and then “The Boys In the Band,” which premiered earlier this week, on the film side.

Murphy, Brennan, Franklin and Mock will executive produce, with David McMillan and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change serving as supervising producers. Producers on the project include Ryan Murphy Productions’ Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson.

Deadline first reported the news.

