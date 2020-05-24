Ryan Murphy Re-Imagined the “Glee” Pilot With Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt

Like plenty of fans, Ryan Murphy is still thinking about Glee.

The series co-creator recently took to Instagram to imagine an alternate universe in which Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt were cast in Glee alongside famed William McKinley High School alum Lea Michele. “Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club,” Ryan mused in his post, which was penned on May 22. “Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn.”

According to Ryan, who worked with Beanie on American Crime Story and Ben on The Politician, the plot would thicken when Beanie’s character joins forces with Sue Sylvester (infamously played by Jane Lynch) and becomes the main soloist and “ruthless star” of the Glee Club. “Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her,” he concluded, adding: “I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?”

It wasn’t long before other actors jumped into the replies to weigh in. John Stamos commented to ask if he could reprise his role as Dr. Carl Howell, while Kerry Washington requested to play a teacher at McKinley.

As for the fans, it seems as though plenty are on board. “Wow this would be magical,” one Instagram user wrote, with another commenting: “Stop playing with my heart, I would die!” Others have the perfect solution for Ryan: Just make a Glee movie!

Speaking of a Glee movie, Ryan returned to IG a day later to share a re-imagined version of the hit series cast, per “Film Twitter.” Among the ensemble, fans will spot Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt, and Ansel Elgort. As several witty fans noted in the comment section, this feels more like Glee Horror Story — which, come to think of it, might make a good TV crossover. Ryan, call us!

