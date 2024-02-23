Ryan Murphy knows how to make an entrance. The TV megaproducer dropped a big surprise on social media Friday, sharing a spooky teaser for “Grotesquerie,” a new horror drama set to premiere this fall on FX.

The project sees the producer reteaming with Niecy Nash-Betts, who won an Emmy for her performance on “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The drama also stars Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

More to come…

Watch the teaser below:

The post Ryan Murphy Drops Surprise Teaser for Niecy Nash-Betts-Led FX Horror Drama ‘Grotesquerie’ appeared first on TheWrap.