Ryan Mason: Dele Alli ‘100 per cent committed’ to Tottenham cause after Jose Mourinho nightmare
Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason has given Dele Alli a clean slate after his nightmare under Jose Mourinho, and says the midfielder's return to the fold has left him with a selection headache.
Dele made only his third League start of the season in last weekend's 4-0 win over Sheffield United having been sidelined by former manager Mourinho.
The 24-year-old is in contention to keep his place for Saturday's visit to Leeds, with Mason insisting Dele is "100 per cent committed" to the cause with “the past remaining in the past”.
"I can only take Dele and the rest of the players from what I've seen in the last two weeks and I said last week that Dele trained himself into the team last weekend and he did do that," Mason told a Zoom press conference.
"Whatever has happened in the past has to remain in the past with Dele. As footballers, as people involved in football, and I think in life as well, you have to live in the moment and live in the here and now.
“Dele along with the rest of the group have shown me that they want to work, they want to compete and it has been a good environment to work in, so Dele has been excellent.
"Absolutely [he did what I asked against Sheffield United]. I think it was clear to see that he was 100 per cent committed. He helped us regain a lot of second balls, he ran a lot and opened a lot of space for the other attacking players.
"Most importantly he had a lot of energy and he felt good, which was pleasing."
Mason handed Tottenham's 'fab four' of Dele, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Heung-min Son only a second start of the campaign against the Blades, with the Wales forward scoring a superb hat-trick and Son adding a fourth.
The interim boss revealed Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura have returned to full training this week, leaving him with a major selection headache in attacking areas.
“There are so many players competing for these positions,” Mason said. "There's real competition and I think we've seen that this week in training. Everyone has had the right mentality and it's difficult to select a starting XI because there's so much quality.
"Tanguy and Lucas didn't train for the majority of last week, they trained the day before the game but this week we have had a fully fit squad apart from Ben Davies.
"Lucas picked up a knock in the cup final. It was just a knock, a boney thing and it just needed a couple of days to settle down. Then also Tanguy had a bit of a muscle problem, so he only trained the day before the game, but they've trained all week now.
“They've had no problems. No one has had any problems this week apart from Ben, who hasn't trained so that was the only concern last week but this week there's been no problems at all."
