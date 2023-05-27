Ryan Mason defends Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy: ‘He’s been let down by others’

Ryan Mason has leapt to the defence of Daniel Levy, saying the under-fire Tottenham chairman has been “let down by other people” during the club’s subpar season.

Spurs were Champions League finalists as recently as 2019, but years of declining performances and limited squad investment have seen them finish sixth, seventh and fourth in the last three Premier League campaigns. They could finish as low as ninth this season on the final day.

Levy has come in for criticism in recent weeks as Spurs have played the long game in replacing banned former managing director Fabio Paratici as well as manager Antonio Conte. Conte left in March, while Paratici stepped down last month.

“He’s spent money”, Mason said in response to Levy’s supposed frugality. “I think ultimately he’s been let down by other people.”

Mason has previously thrown his hat in the ring to become the next permanent manager but has now admitted his uncertainty about resuming his former role as assistant coach.

He said: “I’m not sure. These discussions will happen in the summer and happen relatively quickly. I enjoy seeing young English managers in this country doing well.

“There’s probably a perception that overseas managers are better, but I don’t believe that. I really don’t believe that.”

Tottenham face relegation-threatened Leeds on the final day of the Premier League season, knowing a Europa Conference League place is still possible if they secure better results than Aston Villa and Brentford. Leeds must win to have any hope of surviving the drop.

“It’s a great game, I’m looking forward to it”, said Mason. “I’m hoping my players are looking forward to it too.

“It’s going to be intense, like it always is at Elland Road. There’s a lot riding on it. I will get a feel and understanding in the first five or so minutes how the game is going to go, what we can do, and how we can use it to our advantage.

“Ultimately, they have to win the game. We have to be clever and use that to our advantage. I’ve made it very clear that if anyone isn’t up for the fight and doesn’t want to play in this type of game then it’s probably best if we don’t play with them.”