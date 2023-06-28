Ryan Mallett, Ex-NFL Quarterback, Dead at 35

“Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator,” the Whitehall, AR school district wrote on their official Facebook page Tuesday

Wesley Hitt/Getty

Ryan Mallett, former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback has died in Destin, Florida. He was 35 years old.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the White Hall School District in Arkansas, where Mallett worked as the head football coach, confirmed his death on their official Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator,” the post read. “We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”



Related: University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21: 'Get Your Rest King'

Mallett, who was drafted out of the University of Arkansas by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2017.



Gregory Shamus/Getty

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the NFL team tweeted Tuesday with a picture of Mallet. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”



Jim Rogash/Getty

Mallett played sparingly as a backup to Tom Brady before the Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans in 2014.



Related: Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35 After Going into Cardiac Arrest During Run

Mallett’s former Texans teammate J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, where we wrote, “Rest in Peace brother.”

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt, 34, tweeted. “Gone way too soon.”



Bob Levey/Getty

He appeared in eight games over three seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reports.

The star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana was the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010 and was named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.