Ryan Gravenberch makes public admission over Bayern Munich future

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch says he may have to leave the club in search of regular first-team football. Gravenberch has been a bit-part player for Bayern since his arrival last July, making just four starts in 28 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old admits the lack of gametime is not in line with the expectations he had when he joined the Bavarians.

"In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here, a new environment," Gravenberch confessed to VI. "Everything is much faster, sometimes even training sessions felt like competitions. "It's a top European club, you can't miss a thing, but I feel like that 'getting used to it' has been behind my for a while now. "Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. I say playing, but it's mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again. I haven't spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it's clear that this role does not match my expectations."

