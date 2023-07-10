Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Included a Sweet and Subtle Nod to Eva Mendes

The actor attended the L.A. event alone, but kept longtime partner Mendes close to his heart — literally

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Ryan Gosling honors partner Eva Mendes with "E" initial necklace at the Los Angeles "Barbie" Premiere.

Ryan Gosling only has one girl on his mind — and she’s not made of plastic!

Gosling, 42, sported a subtle shoutout to longtime partner Eva Mendes at the Los Angeles premiere of his highly anticipated film Barbie on Sunday.

The actor, who opted for baby-pink over Barbie-pink while selecting his suit for the (you guessed it) pink carpet, attended the L.A. event solo, but he kept Mendes, 49, close to his heart — literally.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Ryan Gosling honors partner Eva Mendes with "E" initial necklace at the Los Angeles "Barbie" Premiere.

Gosling paired his pastel-pink Gucci suit with a monogrammed pendant that appeared to be a subtle and on-theme nod to his partner of over a decade.

The Notebook actor kept his Ken-ergy levels strong by unbuttoning the top few buttons of his shirt so the “E” initial necklace — in Barbie’s signature font — could shine.

Gosling layered a light pink shirt under his perfectly tailored suit and, along with the sweet shoutout to his actress partner, he completed the look with a pair of cream-colored oxfords. The actor also swapped in his platinum Ken-blond look for his usual shade of dirty-blond.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic Ryan Gosling honors partner Eva Mendes with "E" initial necklace at the Los Angeles "Barbie" Premiere.

Costar Margot Robbie opted for a more on-the-nose approach — continuing her streak of honoring the titular doll through her outfits — by wearing an exact replica of the 1960s Barbie’s “Solo in the Spotlight” outfit.

Mendes has supported her longtime partner — who she recently said is “the greatest actor I've ever worked with” — throughout his time on set of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which stars Gosling as Ken alongside Robbie as Barbie.

She initially shared support for her rumored husband’s role in the film last June, when the world got its first look at Gosling’s Ken — a vision in platinum blond, a very revealing denim outfit and Ken-branded boxers.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Eva Mendes and longtime partner Ryan Gosling, who honored her with an "E" initial necklace at the L.A. premiere of his movie, "Barbie."

Mendes posted the image, which almost immediately went viral, on her Instagram account, captioned, “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … #Thatsmyken.”

During an appearance on The Talk later that month, the Hitch actress discussed the viral first-look photo further.

"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels," she told the hosts. "But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.'”

“So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now,” she continued, adding that she feels like Gosling has started a “Ken-aissance.”

