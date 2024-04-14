Ryan Gosling, 'SNL' Cast Barely Keep It Together In 'Beavis And Butt-Head' Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” host Ryan Gosling and a number of “SNL” cast members tried to hold back their laughter as they pushed through a “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch this weekend.

The sketch took place during a mock NewsNation town hall titled “A.I. Miracle or menace?” as network host Bobbi Moore (played by Heidi Gardner) conducted an interview with Prof. Norman Hemming (played by Kenan Thompson) as he warned about the threat that A.I. poses to Americans.

But Gosling, who appeared in the audience with blond hair and a “Death Rock” shirt much like Beavis, proved to be a cartoonish distraction as Thompson’s character pointed him out in the crowd.

“I’m not familiar with that cartoon but would it help if he moved seats?” Gardner asked Thompson as Gosling looked around the crowd with confusion.

As soon as Gardner turned back to address Gosling, she cracked a smile as she called on him to move elsewhere.

Gosling left his seat only to be replaced by Mikey Day’s Butt-Head in a look that caused Gardner to lose her composure.

“Kindly, kindly move seats,” Gardner told Day as she held back laughter.

“She’s talking to you,” cast member Michael Longfellow told Day as he played dumb in the crowd.

Gosling and Day later reappeared while sitting in the center of the audience.

“You put ‘em right next to each other?” Thompson asked. “Look, they even sittin’ like they do on the show. You two really don’t know that you look like Beavis and Butt-Head?”

Gosling tried his best not to crack up as he replied that he’s heard “rumblings” that he looks like “someone from TV.”

You can check out more of the “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch on “SNL” below.

Related...