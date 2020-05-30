Ryan Gosling reviving iconic horror character for new Wolfman movie

From Digital Spy

The Dark Universe may be dead, or rather, it never really came alive to begin with, but Universal are determined to continue making movies featuring their stable of classic monsters.

Following the success of The Invisible Man, starring Oliver Cohen-Jackson of The Haunting of Hill House fame and Elisabeth Moss of appearing-in-everything fame, the studio are pressing ahead with a new version of The Wolfman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, they are circling brooding stare aficionado Ryan Gosling for the lead role.

The movie, coming from two Orange is the New Black writers and apparently aiming for a Nightcrawler tone, is said to see Gosling play an anchorman who gets infected and becomes a wolf.

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan - Getty Images

Related: Dark Army's Paul Feig on his tonal decision to make a "true monster movie"

It sounds like a solid enough premise, but we had a Wolfman reboot only 10 years ago with Benicio del Toro, Hugo Weaving, Emily Blunt and Anthony Hopkins. It won a deserved Oscar for its make-up but was critically panned and bombed at the box office.

Perhaps a more interesting and fresh twist on the formula would be to have a wolf who transforms into a man. Specifically it transforms into Ryan Gosling, and must learn how to deal with the pressures of being famous while resisting the urge to howl at the moon and tear people's limbs off.

Now that's the kind of Dark Universe we'd like to see.

That or a Van Helsing sequel.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like