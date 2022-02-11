Simu Liu Joins the Star-Studded Cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film

The cast of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" continues to grow! On Feb. 11, Variety confirmed that Simu Liu was added to the cast. The news comes just days after the publication reported that America Ferrera has signed on to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film. Both of Liu and Ferrera's roles in the film are still under wraps.

Back in October, the publication reported that Gosling was in talks to play Ken, while Robbie was set to take on the role of the iconic Barbie doll. Robbie is also producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment company.

In addition to serving as director, Gerwig cowrote the script along with Noah Baumbach. According to "Variety," production is set to begin in 2022, with a 2023 premiere date in mind. No other details regarding the film's plot or additional cast have been revealed yet, but we'll surely find out soon enough.