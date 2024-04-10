Ryan Gosling Is Obsessed With — and Stalking — Chris Stapleton In First “SNL” Promo

The 'Barbie' star returns to host the late night sketch comedy show on April 13

Even Ken has his fangirl moments.

In the first promo video for Ryan Gosling’s upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting stint, the actor tries to shake off his nerves as he approaches Chris Stapleton, the musical guest for his April 13 episode.

“Mr. Stapleton, big fan,” Goslingr, 43, says, rehearsing what he’s going to say to the country music icon while standing outside his dressing room.

Unhappy with his first idea, the Barbie star tries out another greeting. “Love your music. No, that’s stupid,” he says, still unsatisfied.

Gosling then tests out a different strategy: asking Stapleton to pose for a selfie with him, for, in his words, “the ‘gram.”

Eventually, the actor settles on saying, “Master Stapleton, ‘tis I, Sir Gosling,” as he reassures himself, that’s a “cool” introduction. He then opens the dressing room door, ready to greet the 45-year-old “Tennessee Whiskey” singer but finds the room empty and dark.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Chris Stapleton at The 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8, 2023

“Hello?” Gosling calls out, before the lights in the dressing room turn on, revealing Stapleton’s signature straw hat, sitting teasingly on a vanity. Gosling drops everything in his hands — a Sharpie and a photo of the country singer — and begins a slow-motion walk to the vanity.

As he approaches Stapleton’s hat, Gosling falls to his knees as he tries and fails to resist the temptation to pick it up and try it on. The promo clip ends with the Golden Globe winner donning the hat and giving the camera a smirk.

SNL/YouTube Ryan Gosling sneaks into Chris Stapleton's dressing room in the first SNL promo

Gosling’s return to the famed late-night sketch show was announced on March 13, along with the news that Kristen Wiig would be joining the show’s elite Five-Timers Club in the previous episode.

During Wiig’s episode, Gosling was one of many A-listers who made a surprise appearance to poke fun at her as she expressed excitement about hosting for her fifth time. In her opening monologue, the former SNL staffer was joined by Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Fred Armisen and Will Forte, all of whom donned robes boasting of their membership in the Five-Timers Club, even though none of them have hosted SNL five times, leaving the Bridesmaids star infuriated.

As Gosling appeared on screen alongside series creator Lorne Michaels, she stopped the monologue again to call him out.

The Fall Guy star then joined Rudd, Damon, Hamm, Short, Armisen and Forte on stage to serenade Wiig as they all sang, “This is your night!”

Although Gosling wore a Five-Timers Club jacket on the April 6 show, he has only hosted SNL twice before. He first hosted in 2015 with musical guest Leon Bridges and later returned in 2017 to host once again while joined by Jay-Z.



Read the original article on People.