Ryan Gosling makes shocking transformation as Ken in upcoming 'Barbie' movie, wife Eva Mendes reacts

Ryan Gosling is stepping into the role of hunky "Barbie" icon Ken.

Warner Bros. Pictures debuted a first look photo Wednesday of Gosling, 41, as the heartthrob in the doll-inspired live-action film opposite Margot Robbie as the titular character.

The Canadian actor appeared in all denim, flashing his abs under a jean vest and sported a bleach blonde hairstyle.

Gosling also had a prominent spray tan to emulate Ken, with the band of his underwear also reading "Ken."

Later on Wednesday, Gosling's wife Eva Mendes, 48, shared the photo on Instagram, writing: "So. F. Funny.So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken."

The shocking transformation photo comes ahead of the film's release on July 21, 2023.

The 41-year-old actor is rumored to be one of many Ken dolls in the upcoming movie, according to Variety and New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan.

Simu Liu, who also stars in "Barbie," teased the film in an interview with GQ UK in May.

Liu, 33, recalled a junior agent pushing him to accept the role because of how well the script was written. "He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it,'" he shared.

Margot Robbie portrays the iconic doll Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed film "Barbie," which is currently slated for a July 2023 release.

Little is known about the plot of the Greta Gerwig and Robbie film, but the "Shang-Chi" actor promised it will be "wild."

"I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy," he said in the interview.

Robbie, 31, similarly told The Hollywood Reporter in December that the film is nothing fans will expect.

" 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,'" but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted,'" she teased.

Gosling's image as Ken is the second released by Warner Bros. Pictures. In April, the movie giant shared the first look picture of Robbie, in Barbie's signature convertible. The Australian actress also boasted a beachy blonde hairstyle and a playful glow behind the wheel of a bubblegum pink car.

