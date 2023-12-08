Ryan Gosling Jokes He Would Want to Play 'Husky Ken' in a “Barbie” Sequel

"We really know nothing," Ryan Gosling said about any potential follow-up to the billion-dollar hit 'Barbie' movie

Ryan Gosling does not know whether Barbie will receive a sequel — but he has ideas for Ken.

“Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing,' Gosling, 43, said when asked about a potential sequel during a panel conversation about the smash hit movie with his costar America Ferrera at London’s BFI Southbank, per Variety.



The pair emphasized that they are not in the know over whether Barbie will receive any sort of follow-up from writer-director Greta Gerwig or its star Margot Robbie, who also produced the film. If a sequel did happen, though, Gosling jokingly offered some new variations on his Ken character.



“Can it be a husky Ken? Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?” he said, per the outlet.

Though Barbie grew into the highest-grossing film of 2023 (and Warner Bros.' biggest movie ever!) at over $1.44 billion worldwide following its July release, there are no official plans for a sequel. At the London Q&A, Ferrera, who plays Gloria in the movie, emphasized that both Gerwig, 40, and Robbie, 33, have each stated "they did not set out to make a franchise."



"They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did," Ferrera said, per the outlet. "Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years of ‘Barbie’ movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]… or a Ken spinoff?”

Robbie recently spoke to the potential for a Barbie sequel during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Cillian Murphy, and refused to rule the possibility of a sequel out entirely.



"We put everything into that movie and it's so good, that I'm like, 'oh, no!' " And I was also so proud of the fact that it wasn't a sequel or a prequel or a remake, which is getting rarer and rarer these days... that part of me is like 'oh, no, if we do a Barbie 2...' I don't know," she said.



"But at the same time, I would do anything to be back on that set and I'd do anything to be on set with Greta again and Ryan again and playing Barbie again," she added. "It's just so joyful. . . So it's not no, but also, it would take a lot [for it to live up to expectations]."

Gerwig, who is next set to make two adaptations of the Chronicles of Narnia book series for Netflix,

told PEOPLE earlier this year that she hopes the movie "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies." "There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," she added. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."



