Ryan Gosling On Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie ‘Barbie’ Oscars Snubs: “To Say I’m Disappointed Would Be An Understatement”

Ryan Gosling is sharing his thoughts after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Oscars for Barbie.

Although Barbie scored a total of eight nominations, Gerwig was not named in the Best Director category and Robbie didn’t land a nod in the lead acting category.

More from Deadline

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling said in a statement.

He continued, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Having co-written Barbie alongside Noah Baumbach, Gerwig received a nod in the Adapted Screenplay category. Although Robbie didn’t land an acting nomination, being a producer of the film, she is in the running for an Oscar in the Best Picture category alongside David Herman, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling, who is in the running for an Oscar in the Actor in a Supporting Role category, added.

Story continues

American Ferrera received a nod for Actress in a Supporting Role, which Gosling recognized and said, “I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.