Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most private couples in Hollywood. Despite being together since 2011 and sharing two daughters, we weren't even sure if they were married until November 2022! Still, the pair have kept their family together and away from the press for 11 years, which makes them one of the most consistent, stable couples in the business.

In 2017, Gosling broke their usual protocol when he gushed over Mendes in his acceptance speech after winning a Golden Globe for his performance in La La Land. “I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that, while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Here’s everything we know about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s enviable relationship.

September 2011: The pair hit it off while filming The Place Beyond the Pines, which came out in 2013. Gosling and Mendes were then spotted on a date at Disneyland just after brief dalliances Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, respectively. Remarkably, those two would end up entering their own long-term relationship that same year. Wilde and Sudeikis, who split in November 2020, also share two children.

September 2014: Gosling and Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esmerelda.

April 2016: They welcome a second daughter, Amada. Later that year Gosling told GQ, “Your whole life you hear what it’s like to have kids, and all the clichés are true. I felt I knew that everything would be different, but until you experience that, there’s no way to really know what people mean. I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all.”

January 2017: Accepting a Golden Globe for La La Land, Gosling reflected on Mendes’s sacrifices.

September 2017: During a rare night out, the couple was photographed leaving the SNL after-party at Tao in New York together.

April 2019: Mendes explained that she’s keeping their kids pretty much in the dark about Hollywood. “The whole fame component is super scary when you try to raise your kids,” she told Women’s Health. “What I try to emphasize is that I don’t let them see me put attention to how I dress. They’ve never seen me get ready for something; they’ve never seen me at work. Which is fine, for whoever wants to do it that way, but the way I keep it normal is by not letting them see me in these situations. I’m just Mom. And I’m more than happy to just be Mom.”

March 2020: Mendes revealed why she doesn’t share personal photos with her partner online. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she explained to a fan on Instagram. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

October 2021: Gosling opened up about parenting with Mendes during the pandemic. “Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them,” Gosling said in an interview with GQ. “I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

May 2022: Mendes shared how she and Gosling split up household responsibilities in an interview with People, "Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook,” she said. “I think that there's a really nice balance to ‘You cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us.”

June 2022: During an appearance on The Talk, Mendes said that she got to keep the Calvin Klein-inspired “Ken” underwear from her husband's promotional Barbie photoshoot. “I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhhhh,’” Mendes said. “It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’”

July 2022: Ryan Gosling said his wife was very supportive of his “Kenergy” while filming the highly anticipated Barbie movie. “She started a hashtag, #ThatsMyKen, which meant a lot to me,” he said during BBC’s The One Show, per PopSugar UK. That same month, Gosling shared a rare anecdote about his youngest daughter on The Tonight Show, which you can watch here:

November 2022: The secret is out: Mendes and Gosling are married—and likely have been for many years. Early in the month, Mendes sparked fan speculation by posting an image of her “de Gosling” wrist tattoo on Instagram. On November 18, she confirmed their marital status by referring to Gosling as her “husband” during an interview with Channel Nine's Today, per Elle.

When asked about the recent wedding rumors on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show podcast, Mendes replied, “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.” Regarding the tattoo, Mendes says she got it “years ago.”

