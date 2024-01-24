Oscars: Barbie's Ryan Gosling 'disappointed' by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's nomination snubs

Gosling (left) said "there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig (centre) and Margot Robbie (right)"

Actor Ryan Gosling has said he is "disappointed" that Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were snubbed in major Oscar nomination categories.

Gosling said he was "honoured" to be nominated for best supporting actor for "portraying a plastic doll named Ken".

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie."

Many had expected Gerwig and Robbie to be nominated in the best director and best actress categories respectively.

But there were nods for the two elsewhere: actor Robbie was recognised as a producer in the best picture line-up, while Gerwig was nominated alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay.

Barbie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, taking $1.44bn (£1.14bn) worldwide.

In a statement to CBS, the BBC's US media partner, Gosling said: "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films".

At the same time, the Canadian actor described Gerwig and Robbie as "the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film".

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.

However, Gosling added that he was "so happy" for actor America Ferrera - who was nominated for best supporting actress - as well as the other "incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Barbie's America Ferrera, who was seen as an outside bet, scored a nomination for best supporting actress

The American actress also said she was "incredibly disappointed" Gerwig and Robbie were not recognised in the major nomination categories.

Overall, the Barbie film received eight nominations, including for best picture.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer - another huge box office success - leads the field with 13 nominations.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr were nominated for acting prizes, and Nolan for best director.

Poor Things, about an infant whose brain has been transplanted into the body of a grown woman, was the second-most nominated film, with 11 nominations.

The 96th Academy Awards - or the Oscars - will be held on 10 March in Los Angeles.

The top nominees:

13 nominations - Oppenheimer

11 - Poor Things

10 - Killers of the Flower Moon

8 - Barbie

7 - Maestro

5 - American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest

