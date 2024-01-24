Ryan Gosling criticizes Oscars for Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig snub: 'I'm disappointed'

Ryan Gosling is speaking up about his "Barbie" colleagues getting snubbed in the 2024 Oscar nominations.

Gosling, who was nominated for best supporting actor, expressed his disappointment about costar Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not receiving recognition in the best actress and best director categories, in a statement shared with various outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter.

Robbie, who's also credited as a producer on "Barbie," was shut out completely in acting categories and costar America Ferrera received a best supporting actress nomination. In total, "Barbie" received eight nominations in the 96th Academy Awards, competing for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best original song, best costume design and best production design, along with best supporting actor and actress.

Read the actor's full statement below, per THR.

Ryan Gosling: 'There is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie'

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, left, talks to Ryan Gosling on set.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

"Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

America Ferrera expresses disappointment in 'Barbie' snubs

Ryan Gosling, from left, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera arrive at the "Barbie" premiere on July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ferrera echoed Gosling's feelings about Gerwig and Robbie not being recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," Ferrera told Variety, adding, "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

Of Robbie, Ferrera said, "One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did."

She added, "She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master."

