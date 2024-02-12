Ryan Gosling Cries While Singing a Taylor Swift Song in “The Fall Guy” Super Bowl Trailer

“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Emily Blunt’s character asks Gosling’s character, who replies, “Doesn’t everybody?”

Universal Pictures/ Youtube; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Ryan Gosling and Taylor Swift

Add Ryan Gosling’s character in The Fall Guy to the long list of people who have cried listening to a Taylor Swift ballad.

In the new trailer for the action-comedy, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers (played by Gosling) sings and cries to Swift’s “All Too Well,” the 10-minute rendition from Red (Taylor’s Version).

When Emily Blunt’s character Jody Moreno catches the tearful moment, she knocks on the car window and asks Colt, “Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?”

He replies, “Doesn’t everybody?”

The trailer debuted as Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, was at the Super Bowl inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Fall Guy is inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name and directed by stuntman-turned-director David Leitch.

To prepare to play Colt in the 2024 film, Gosling talked to Lee Majors, who originated the role in The Fall Guy series.

“[Majors] came out to Australia and I had an opportunity to talk to him and spend the day with him; it was pretty great,” Gosling told PEOPLE in January, adding that he’s still “text buddies” with Majors. “He's so funny and he's very lovely and gracious.”

Getty Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in "The Fall Guy"

The film also stars Winston Duke and Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu.

Universal describes the movie as a “love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them.”

The Fall Guy is in theaters May 3.

