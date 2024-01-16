Ryan Gosling Becomes New Meme During ‘I’m Just Ken’ Win at Critics Choice Awards

On Sunday, Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, where he was nominated for his Barbie movie track “I’m Just Ken” for best song. The actor seemed stunned when he actually won, and the camera caught his confused glance at the news. As whenever a celebrity makes a funny face on camera, he was soon a popular internet meme.

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards



See the full winners list: https://t.co/o7EgopRYqJ pic.twitter.com/UOWpZPhaiv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2024

At the moment when presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner, Ryan raised his eyebrows and look back and forth as though giving the entire room the side eye. Technically, the award wasn't for Ryan, but for writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who took the stage to accept the award. Ryan stood to applaud, shaking his head in disbelief.

During his acceptance speech, Mark shouted out the actor, saying, “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

He went on to thank director Greta Gerwig, who was seated at the same table as Ryan, declaring, “The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power-ballad, dream-ballet, shred fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we're really forever in your debt for that.”

Fans were quick to use the gif of Ryan's facial expressions, but they also had fun drawing comparisons to the moment and joking about what was going on in his mind when his song won those accolades.

ryan gosling best reaction to an award pic.twitter.com/qnRWX6BsL8 — ad me day!! (@goslingsfilms) January 15, 2024

the announcer: and the critics choice for best song goes to I’m Just Ken



ryan gosling: pic.twitter.com/KCZ9Tb4gs5 — jay (@kendallhosseini) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling whenever he remembers I’m Just Ken exists pic.twitter.com/0TBwJu1PTc — The King of Burbank (@akingofburbank) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling looks like an ex-special forces soldier with amnesia who’s beginning to remember who he is pic.twitter.com/IPdpbsx1qM — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling realizing he might just have to perform “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars

pic.twitter.com/AT7khUBwup — Zero (@zerowontmiss) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling the moment they announced “i’m just ken” as winner: pic.twitter.com/O6tzlcL3yZ — lu (@thelasstime) January 15, 2024

bella: and the critics choice awards goes to… i’m just ken



ryan gosling:pic.twitter.com/7WAoQX3qav — grazi (@bowergrazi) January 15, 2024

POV: You zone out for a couple seconds during an adult conversation and you hear your name mentioned #ryangosling pic.twitter.com/PwJ9gAmeiP — Jesse Keller (@Unkle_Jesse_K) January 15, 2024

no one tries harder to avoid becoming a meme than Ryan Gosling and no one fails harder at that than Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/A0hR2XWowc — Kat Pettibone🎄🎅🏻 (@kat__writes) January 15, 2024

The tune was actually up against two other songs from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. There was Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?" Other nominees included The Super Mario Bros. Movie song “Peaches,” Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” from Rustin, and the Julia Michaels' “This Wish” from Disney’s Wish.

