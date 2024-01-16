Advertisement

Ryan Gosling Becomes New Meme During ‘I’m Just Ken’ Win at Critics Choice Awards

Aimée Lutkin
·3 min read
On Sunday, Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, where he was nominated for his Barbie movie track “I’m Just Ken” for best song. The actor seemed stunned when he actually won, and the camera caught his confused glance at the news. As whenever a celebrity makes a funny face on camera, he was soon a popular internet meme.

At the moment when presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the winner, Ryan raised his eyebrows and look back and forth as though giving the entire room the side eye. Technically, the award wasn't for Ryan, but for writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who took the stage to accept the award. Ryan stood to applaud, shaking his head in disbelief.

During his acceptance speech, Mark shouted out the actor, saying, “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

He went on to thank director Greta Gerwig, who was seated at the same table as Ryan, declaring, “The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power-ballad, dream-ballet, shred fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we're really forever in your debt for that.”

Fans were quick to use the gif of Ryan's facial expressions, but they also had fun drawing comparisons to the moment and joking about what was going on in his mind when his song won those accolades.

The tune was actually up against two other songs from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. There was Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?" Other nominees included The Super Mario Bros. Movie song “Peaches,” Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” from Rustin, and the Julia Michaels' “This Wish” from Disney’s Wish.

