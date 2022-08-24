Ryan Giggs trial live: Jury starts second day of deliberations as they consider verdict

Ryan Giggs - CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS

The jury in Ryan Giggs's domestic abuse trial has started its second day of deliberations as they consider their verdict.

Judge Hilary Manley told the jurors in Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday that they must return unanimous verdicts.

Before sending them out, the judge reassured them there was no pressure to return a verdict in any particular time, saying: "It's your turn to keep us waiting."

The ex-footballer, 48, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, his former partner, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also stands accused of headbutting her and elbowing her younger sister, Emma, in the jaw.

He denies all the charges.

Follow the latest from the trial below

10:39 AM

Jury retire once again to consider their verdicts

The panel of seven women and five men began their deliberations on Tuesday afternoon.

After around 40 minutes, they were called back in to courtroom No 2 at Manchester Crown Court and sent home for the day.

Just after 10am today, after a short delay, the clerks of the court were sworn to keep the jury safe and they once again retired to discuss the case.

10:37 AM

Ryan Giggs arrives in court