Ryan Giggs trial live: Video of ex-footballer's arrest to be shown in court

Ryan Giggs trial live: Message exchanges to be read out in court - Steven Allen /PA

A video of Ryan Giggs' arrest will be played court as the ex-footballer's trial enters its fifth day.

Manchester Crown Court will also hear two 999 calls.

Follow the latest updates below.

11:46 AM

Ryan Giggs had bloodied mouth and Ms Greville had swollen and bruised lips, Pc says

The court heard a Pc Howarth was the first to arrive at the scene, but that he accidentally deleted his bodycam footage of the evening.

Having arrived at 10.20pm, the police officer noticed Mr Giggs had blood around his mouth and Ms Greville had swollen lips with "significant bruising".

11:37 AM

999 calls played to the court

Emma Greville called the police.

Much of it was inaudible, but screaming and shouting could be heard in the background and Emma Greville said "he's headbutted her".

We will bring you the full transcript later this morning.

As the two 999 calls were played to the court, Mr Giggs was listening intently, reading through the transcript from the dock.

11:21 AM

CCTV of police arriving played to court

A video of police arriving at Ryan Giggs' home was played to the jury.

It showed Kate Greville loading items into the boot of the Mercedes SUV which was leased by Mr Giggs but considered the PR executive's car.

Then, Mr Giggs arrives home.

The court previously heard how he arrived in his Range Rover with the concierge at the Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester and a housekeeper.

As Mr Giggs arrives, the video shows his and Ms Greville's dog Mac running out into the driveway.

The former footballer can be seen walking into the house, with Mac in tow.

Mr Giggs walks to the car, removes items from the boot, and walks them to the garage area of the home.

Story continues

He then carries what the court has previously heard was the dog cage from the boot to the house.

And he finally makes a third trip to the car, removing items and pressing a button to close the boot.

Mr Giggs later appears, walking out of the front door, carrying two bags to what the court previously heard was to the front gate in order for Ms Greville to leave in an Uber an not the Mercedes.

Then police arrive.

11:10 AM

Photographs shown to jury

Peter Wright QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, is taking the jury through a selection of photographs taken on Nov 1 - the day of the alleged headbutt.

He is taking the jury through a series of agreed facts.

11:00 AM

Slight delay

There is a slight delay to proceedings as we wait for the jury.

The judge, Peter Wright QC for the prosecution, and Marianne Alton for the defence - standing in for Chris Daw QC - are discussing legal matters.

10:34 AM

Ryan Giggs is in the dock

We await Judge Hilary Manley at court room two of Manchester Crown Court.

10:32 AM

