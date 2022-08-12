Ryan Giggs trial live: Video of ex-footballer's arrest to be shown in court
- Ryan GiggsWelsh association football player and coach (born 1973)
Day 1 - Ryan Giggs headbutted girlfriend after cheating, court hears
Day 2 - Mr Giggs 'had eight affairs behind Kate Greville's back'
Day 3 - What Ms Greville decided after reading psychology book
Day 4 - Ms Greville lied about having cancerous cells, court hears
A video of Ryan Giggs' arrest will be played court as the ex-footballer's trial enters its fifth day.
Manchester Crown Court will also hear two 999 calls.
Follow the latest updates below.
11:46 AM
Ryan Giggs had bloodied mouth and Ms Greville had swollen and bruised lips, Pc says
The court heard a Pc Howarth was the first to arrive at the scene, but that he accidentally deleted his bodycam footage of the evening.
Having arrived at 10.20pm, the police officer noticed Mr Giggs had blood around his mouth and Ms Greville had swollen lips with "significant bruising".
11:37 AM
999 calls played to the court
Emma Greville called the police.
Much of it was inaudible, but screaming and shouting could be heard in the background and Emma Greville said "he's headbutted her".
We will bring you the full transcript later this morning.
As the two 999 calls were played to the court, Mr Giggs was listening intently, reading through the transcript from the dock.
11:21 AM
CCTV of police arriving played to court
A video of police arriving at Ryan Giggs' home was played to the jury.
It showed Kate Greville loading items into the boot of the Mercedes SUV which was leased by Mr Giggs but considered the PR executive's car.
Then, Mr Giggs arrives home.
The court previously heard how he arrived in his Range Rover with the concierge at the Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester and a housekeeper.
As Mr Giggs arrives, the video shows his and Ms Greville's dog Mac running out into the driveway.
The former footballer can be seen walking into the house, with Mac in tow.
Mr Giggs walks to the car, removes items from the boot, and walks them to the garage area of the home.
He then carries what the court has previously heard was the dog cage from the boot to the house.
And he finally makes a third trip to the car, removing items and pressing a button to close the boot.
Mr Giggs later appears, walking out of the front door, carrying two bags to what the court previously heard was to the front gate in order for Ms Greville to leave in an Uber an not the Mercedes.
Then police arrive.
11:10 AM
Photographs shown to jury
Peter Wright QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, is taking the jury through a selection of photographs taken on Nov 1 - the day of the alleged headbutt.
He is taking the jury through a series of agreed facts.
11:00 AM
Slight delay
There is a slight delay to proceedings as we wait for the jury.
The judge, Peter Wright QC for the prosecution, and Marianne Alton for the defence - standing in for Chris Daw QC - are discussing legal matters.
10:34 AM
Ryan Giggs is in the dock
We await Judge Hilary Manley at court room two of Manchester Crown Court.
10:32 AM
The 16 key moments from day four
In late October 2020, just days before an alleged headbutt at the centre of the trial, Kate Greville, 36, told a friend she was going to end her contraception in secret. When Mr Giggs became suspicious that something was afoot, the PR executive told him: “I had a smear test…And I had cancerous cells, I have to go to hospital on Thursday.” The ex-footballer responded in shock, and asked her what exactly the test had shown, to which she responded “high-grade dyskaryosis”.
Chris Daw QC, for the defence, said that the pair continued to have “regular and enthusiastic sex” aftwerwards, and referring to the contraceptive coil that Ms Greville was getting removed without letting her then boyfriend know, "Your plan was to get pregnant by Mr Giggs, wasn’t it? "No, absolutely not," Ms Greville responded.
Mr Daw QC pointed out that Ms Greville would have received a "significant amount of financial support for a very long time if she had fallen pregnant". "If that’s what happens," she answered.
The court also heard how Ms Greville decided to lock down with the Manchester United great "for his large house and garden", despite claiming he was a serial and violent abuser. Asked why she decided to move in with Mr Giggs having not lived together before, instead of staying at her flat, Ms Greville said: “We were back in that cycle. He promised a family...I desperately wanted that and I wanted that to be true.”
Mr Daw QC suggested: “It wasn’t that he had a large house with a garden and a more pleasant place to be locked down than a flat?” “Both my parents had large houses and large gardens, I could've gone there,” Ms Greville responded. To which Mr Daw QC said: “Yes, you could. Instead of having lockdown with someone who you claim is a serial abuser.”
The court was shown a video of the then couple working out together in the garden as well as a video of the pair rapping to 50 Cent's In Da Club, both wearing sunglasses, and with Mr Giggs' hood up as he filmed. The jury heard how during lockdown they would have online quizzes with members of each other's family, they would do wine tasting on Zoom, Michelin-star chefs would bring them food and they would go on regular bike rides.
But Ms Greville said the time was a “living hell” and pointed to an argument about the way Ms Greville loaded the dishwasher as an example of Mr Giggs’ coercion. The defence argued that this was a normal argument couples have, and that the footballer even criticised his own children in the same way because it was “one of his things”.
It also emerged that Ms Greville staged a photograph of her walking her dog in a lane two weeks after an alleged headbutt on Nov 1, 2020 - which the defence say was an accidental clash of faces during a tussle for a phone which resulted in “minor” contact. The photograph appeared on the Sun Online website.
In messages between Ms Greville and her friend, they discussed getting £5,000 for the picture to help with her legal costs and redecorating their flat. She had sent the same friend a message saying she needed a “plan” to leave Mr Giggs and that she wasn’t prepared to “walk away with nothing”.
The defence also argued that Ms Greville “had a tiny, minor contact with Mr Giggs’ face, and you have enhanced that with makeup to make it look worse than it was, haven’t you?”.
It emerged that in the weeks leading to Nov 1, Ms Greville had a medical procedure whereby filler was injected into her lips, which the defence said would have caused her face to be more sensitive and susceptible to swelling.
The claimant told jurors yesterday that she was driven to send expletive messages to Mr Giggs if he did not instantly reply to his texts because he had “conditioned” her to be this way. The defence heard messages to Mr Giggs when he was on the school run with his children, which culminated in a message from Ms Greville which read: “And my own f---ing boyfriend cant reply to a message”. Thirty seconds after the expletive message, Mr Giggs messaged Ms Greville saying: "Wtf, I've just sorted the kids." To which Ms Greville responded: "So that’s stopped you replying to at least say you’re okay for an hour?" Mr Daw QC told the court: "So he's conditioned you into those messages?" Ms Greville said: "Ryan was attached to his phone. For him to not look at his phone for an hour - that was not normal at all." "You’re both as bad as each other," Mr Daw QC told her.
The court was played bodycam footage of police talking to Ms Greville at the house she shared with Mr Giggs after she claims she was headbutted by him. The defence suggested that as she attempted to grab her phone from Mr Giggs’ pocket, their faces clashed and caused the impact.
She told officers that the ex-footballer had headbutted her previously and had “hit her loads”, but in court yesterday admitted this was wrong, adding that her head was “all over the place”. In that same video, she told police she was “obviously kicking Mr Giggs in the face”.
The defence accused Ms Greville of exaggerating her story and Mr Daw QC said: "Throughout the evidence from start to finish you've twisted the truth very, very carefully to try to implicate him in crimes he did not commit."
An email from Ms Greville to Mr Giggs in August 2020 was read out to the court, in which she said: “You’re a liar, you're a cheat, you’re a narcissist, you’re a manipulator, you’re controlling, you’re aggressive, you’re violent, you’re a disappointment, no[sic] f— off out of my life.”