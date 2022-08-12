Ryan Giggs trial live: Video of ex-footballer's arrest to be shown in court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gareth Davies
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Giggs
    Ryan Giggs
    Welsh association football player and coach (born 1973)
Ryan Giggs trial live: Message exchanges to be read out in court - Steven Allen&nbsp;/PA
Ryan Giggs trial live: Message exchanges to be read out in court - Steven Allen /PA

A video of Ryan Giggs' arrest will be played court as the ex-footballer's trial enters its fifth day.

Manchester Crown Court will also hear two 999 calls.

Follow the latest updates below.

11:46 AM

Ryan Giggs had bloodied mouth and Ms Greville had swollen and bruised lips, Pc says

The court heard a Pc Howarth was the first to arrive at the scene, but that he accidentally deleted his bodycam footage of the evening.

Having arrived at 10.20pm, the police officer noticed Mr Giggs had blood around his mouth and Ms Greville had swollen lips with "significant bruising".

11:37 AM

999 calls played to the court

Emma Greville called the police.

Much of it was inaudible, but screaming and shouting could be heard in the background and Emma Greville said "he's headbutted her".

We will bring you the full transcript later this morning.

As the two 999 calls were played to the court, Mr Giggs was listening intently, reading through the transcript from the dock.

11:21 AM

CCTV of police arriving played to court

A video of police arriving at Ryan Giggs' home was played to the jury.

It showed Kate Greville loading items into the boot of the Mercedes SUV which was leased by Mr Giggs but considered the PR executive's car.

Then, Mr Giggs arrives home.

The court previously heard how he arrived in his Range Rover with the  concierge at the Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester and a housekeeper.

As Mr Giggs arrives, the video shows his and Ms Greville's dog Mac running out into the driveway.

The former footballer can be seen walking into the house, with Mac in tow.

Mr Giggs walks to the car, removes items from the boot, and walks them to the garage area of the home.

He then carries what the court has previously heard was the dog cage from the boot to the house.

And he finally makes a third trip to the car, removing items and pressing a button to close the boot.

Mr Giggs later appears, walking out of the front door, carrying two bags to what the court previously heard was to the front gate in order for Ms Greville to leave in an Uber an not the Mercedes.

Then police arrive.

11:10 AM

Photographs shown to jury

Peter Wright QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, is taking the jury through a selection of photographs taken on Nov 1 - the day of the alleged headbutt.

He is taking the jury through a series of agreed facts.

11:00 AM

Slight delay

There is a slight delay to proceedings as we wait for the jury.

The judge, Peter Wright QC for the prosecution, and Marianne Alton for the defence - standing in for Chris Daw QC - are discussing legal matters.

10:34 AM

Ryan Giggs is in the dock

We await Judge Hilary Manley at court room two of Manchester Crown Court.

10:32 AM

The 16 key moments from day four

  1. In late October 2020, just days before an alleged headbutt at the centre of the trial, Kate Greville, 36, told a friend she was going to end her contraception in secret. When Mr Giggs became suspicious that something was afoot, the PR executive told him: “I had a smear test…And I had cancerous cells, I have to go to hospital on Thursday.” The ex-footballer responded in shock, and asked her what exactly the test had shown, to which she responded “high-grade dyskaryosis”.

  2. Chris Daw QC, for the defence, said that the pair continued to have “regular and enthusiastic sex” aftwerwards, and referring to the contraceptive coil that Ms Greville was getting removed without letting her then boyfriend know, "Your plan was to get pregnant by Mr Giggs, wasn’t it? "No, absolutely not," Ms Greville responded.

  3. Mr Daw QC pointed out that Ms Greville would have received a "significant amount of financial support for a very long time if she had fallen pregnant". "If that’s what happens," she answered.

  4. The court also heard how Ms Greville decided to lock down with the Manchester United great "for his large house and garden", despite claiming he was a serial and violent abuser. Asked why she decided to move in with Mr Giggs having not lived together before, instead of staying at her flat, Ms Greville said: “We were back in that cycle. He promised a family...I desperately wanted that and I wanted that to be true.”

  5. Mr Daw QC suggested: “It wasn’t that he had a large house with a garden and a more pleasant place to be locked down than a flat?” “Both my parents had large houses and large gardens, I could've gone there,” Ms Greville responded. To which Mr Daw QC said: “Yes, you could. Instead of having lockdown with someone who you claim is a serial abuser.”

  6. The court was shown a video of the then couple working out together in the garden as well as a video of the pair rapping to 50 Cent's In Da Club, both wearing sunglasses, and with Mr Giggs' hood up as he filmed. The jury heard how during lockdown they would have online quizzes with members of each other's family, they would do wine tasting on Zoom, Michelin-star chefs would bring them food and they would go on regular bike rides.

  7. But Ms Greville said the time was a “living hell” and pointed to an argument about the way Ms Greville loaded the dishwasher as an example of Mr Giggs’ coercion. The defence argued that this was a normal argument couples have, and that the footballer even criticised his own children in the same way because it was “one of his things”.

  8. It also emerged that Ms Greville staged a photograph of her walking her dog in a lane two weeks after an alleged headbutt on Nov 1, 2020 - which the defence say was an accidental clash of faces during a tussle for a phone which resulted in “minor” contact. The photograph appeared on the Sun Online website.

  9. In messages between Ms Greville and her friend, they discussed getting £5,000 for the picture to help with her legal costs and redecorating their flat. She had sent the same friend a message saying she needed a “plan” to leave Mr Giggs and that she wasn’t prepared to “walk away with nothing”.

  10. The defence also argued that Ms Greville “had a tiny, minor contact with Mr Giggs’ face, and you have enhanced that with makeup to make it look worse than it was, haven’t you?”.

  11. It emerged that in the weeks leading to Nov 1, Ms Greville had a medical procedure whereby filler was injected into her lips, which the defence said would have caused her face to be more sensitive and susceptible to swelling.

  12. The claimant told jurors yesterday that she was driven to send expletive messages to Mr Giggs if he did not instantly reply to his texts because he had “conditioned” her to be this way. The defence heard messages to Mr Giggs when he was on the school run with his children, which culminated in a message from Ms Greville which read: “And my own f---ing boyfriend cant reply to a message”. Thirty seconds after the expletive message, Mr Giggs messaged Ms Greville saying: "Wtf, I've just sorted the kids." To which Ms Greville responded: "So that’s stopped you replying to at least say you’re okay for an hour?" Mr Daw QC told the court: "So he's conditioned you into those messages?" Ms Greville said: "Ryan was attached to his phone. For him to not look at his phone for an hour - that was not normal at all." "You’re both as bad as each other," Mr Daw QC told her.

  13. The court was played bodycam footage of police talking to Ms Greville at the house she shared with Mr Giggs after she claims she was headbutted by him. The defence suggested that as she attempted to grab her phone from Mr Giggs’ pocket, their faces clashed and caused the impact.

  14. She told officers that the ex-footballer had headbutted her previously and had “hit her loads”, but in court yesterday admitted this was wrong, adding that her head was “all over the place”. In that same video, she told police she was “obviously kicking Mr Giggs in the face”.

  15. The defence accused Ms Greville of exaggerating her story and Mr Daw QC said: "Throughout the evidence from start to finish you've twisted the truth very, very carefully to try to implicate him in crimes he did not commit."

  16. An email from Ms Greville to Mr Giggs in August 2020 was read out to the court, in which she said: “You’re a liar, you're a cheat, you’re a narcissist, you’re a manipulator, you’re controlling, you’re aggressive, you’re violent, you’re a disappointment, no[sic] f— off out of my life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and