Ryan Giggs trial live: Kate Greville's sister to appear in witness box

Gareth Davies
3 min read
Ryan Giggs - Peter Powell/PA&nbsp;
The sister of Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend will appear in the witness box on Monday morning, with the ex-footballer accused of elbowing her in the jaw.

Emma Greville - younger sister of Kate Greville - will give evidence at Manchester Crown Court as the former footballer faces charges of coercion and assault.

The jury will also hear from a Dubai-based friend of Kate Greville.

Mr Giggs is accused of elbowing Emma Greville on Nov 1, 2020, as she tried to pull the former Wales manager off her sister.

On the same night, whilst Emma Greville was dogsitting at the ex-footballer's Worsley home, Mr Giggs is accused of head butting Kate Greville.

He denies all charges. The trial continues.

Follow below for the latest developments.

10:09 AM

Ryan Giggs enters the dock

Dressed in a dark suit, the Manchester United great is awaiting Judge Hilary Manley as the trial enters its second week.

09:50 AM

First week recap

  1. Kate Greville, Ryan Giggs' former girlfriend, claimed that she was a "slave to his every demand and every need".

  2. She told the jury how, at the end of their coercive relationship, Mr Giggs "looked her in the eye", grabbed her with both hands on the shoulder and heabutted her "deliberately" in the lip. The defence say this was a "minor" coming together of faces as they tussled for a mobile phone.

  3. Mr Giggs is accused of elbowing Emma Greville in the jaw, during an altercation on the same night as the alleged headbutt - Nov 1, 2020

  4. Manchester Crown Court heard how the pair were "almost umbilically attached to their phones" and that there was tension if either of them didn't reply "instantly". Ms Greville said she had been "conditioned" into being like this because that is how Mr Giggs was with her.

  5. Ms Greville decided to spend lockdown with Mr Giggs, despite the couple never having lived together previously. She described this period as a "living hell", something the defence argue she exaggerated. The jury heard they had wine tasting evenings, would get food delivered from Michelin star chefs and the defence claim she chose to live with the former footballer because it was a "large house with a garden", compared to her flat.

  6. The court heard how Ms Greville discovered Mr Giggs had been having "full-on relationships" with eight women during their six-year, on-off relationship. When she found evidence on Mr Giggs' iPad of his infidelity, she came up with a "plan", and told a friend she wasn't "walking away with nothing".

  7. Kate Greville spent three days in the witness stand, during which it emerged she'd had her contraceptive coil removed without Mr Giggs knowing. The defence say this was to fall pregnant with the ex-footballer's baby in order to tie them together financially. She also lied to the footballer about having cancer to get the coil removed, claiming she needed to throw him off the scent in order to get an appointment for an STD test having discovered his infidelity.

  8. The court was played 999 calls and bodycam footage from the night of Nov 1, 2020, which showed Mr Giggs' arrest.

You can catch up with everything from the first five days in the links above.

