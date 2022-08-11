Ryan Giggs trial live: Kate Greville 'ashamed' she stayed with ex-footballer who 'promised the world'

Kate Greville - Pixel8000

Ryan Giggs's ex-girlfriend has told a jury she is "hugely ashamed" that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who "kept promising the world".

Kate Greville, 36, was asked at Mr Giggs's trial why she moved into his home during the first Covid-19 lockdown if "he had been a serial and violent abuser".

She said: "It was a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure... I kept going back, he kept promising the world."

Her voice broke as she told the jury: "He made me believe that he would not do it again and, stupidly, I went back. I am hugely ashamed of that but I did."

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard that Ms Greville had described living with the defendant during the first lockdown as "utter hell".

Mr Giggs is on trial accused of assaulting Ms Greville and subjecting her to controlling and coercive behaviour from August 2017 to November 2020.

He denied the allegations. The trial continues.

Follow day four of the trial live below.

03:56 PM

'He's hit me loads of times before', Ms Greville wrongly told police

Mr Daw QC, for the defence, has started addressing the allegations of assault.

Bodycam footage from the police shows a tearful Ms Greville in the kitchen being talked to by police officers.

During which, she told police "he’s hit me loads of times, this is not the first time...I'm not going to let him get away with it any more. He’s hit me so many times."

She admitted to Mr Daw QC that she was wrong when she said this.

"My head was all over the place, I didn’t know what I was saying, that’s not true," she told the court.

Mr Daw QC said: "You were just making up random things."

She answered: "I was tying to explain what had happened, I didn’t know what had just happened to me. I was in shock.

"It was an extremely traumatic time."

He added: "What you said in that footage was you were obviously kicking Mr Giggs in the face..."

Story continues

Ms Greville agreed she was kicking.

03:43 PM

Mr Giggs called police because he wanted to 'get rid of' Ms Greville

Ms Greville told the court that her then boyfriend was "very drunk" on the night.

Mr Daw QC said: "Do you think you may have exaggerated his level of intoxication in our evidence?"

He added: "At one point, after you’d taken his phone, I’m going to ask one of the neighbours to call the police to get rid of you."

Ms Greville agreed.

03:38 PM

Ms Greville accused of exaggerating account

The defence say that Ms Greville exaggerated Mr Giggs' behaviour upon returning home after an argument at the Manchester hotel.

She said in evidence that she had tried to physically stop Mr Giggs taking things from the car and that he was throwing things at the door.

The court was shown video footage from CCTV at Mr Giggs' home. It showed Mr Giggs carrying items to the home and other items to the front gate.

Mr Daw QC said: "What Mr Giggs was doing was actually carrying some of your bags towards the gate on the basis that he was expecting you to leave in an Uber."

He added: There’s no point on any of the footage that Mr Giggs is seen throwing anything out of the door... at absolutely no point that anything is thrown anywhere outside the house."

Ms Greville said: "There was - my things were soaking wet, if they were all in bags, they wouldn’t have been soaking wet."

"He wanted you to leave, he was encouraging you to leave, he was helping you to leave," Mr Daw QC told the court.

Ms Greville said: "He was trying to humiliate me again because he wouldn’t let me go in the car."

The court heard how the car was leased to Mr Giggs and that Ms Greville was insured to drive it, so that he wasn't in a position to give her the car.

03:11 PM

The night of the alleged headbutt

On the night of Nov 1, the court was told that although Ms Greville and Mr Giggs were dining with friends, they were sat in twos owing to Covid regulations at the time.

03:04 PM

'You've twisted the truth very, very carefully to try to implicate him in crimes he did not commit'

On Oct 28, the then couple exchanged messages with innuendo suggesting they had sex twice in a 24-hour period, the defence say.

Mr Daw QC said: "Is it possible that it was, but you don’t recall. That you were having active regular and very enthusiastic sex throughout this time after you had your coil removed."

Ms Greville disagreed.

Ms Daw QC asked: "Do you agree that it doesn’t really make sense for you to have a baby with somebody who you believe to be a violent and coercive."

Ms Greville answered: "It doesn’t make sense at all, that’s not what the plan was."

Mr Daw QC pointed out that Ms Greville would have received a "significant amount of financial support for a very long time" if she had fallen pregnant".

"If that’s what happens," she answered.

Mr Daw QC added: "You’d effectively been tied together pretty much forever."

Ms Greville said: "And I’d have never have done that because that’s not what I wanted."

Mr Daw QC said: "Throughout the evidence from start to finish you've twisted the truth very, very carefully to try to implicate him in crimes he did not commit."

"I've told the truth about the interpretation of how it happened to me," Ms Greville said.

02:58 PM

Sex continued after contraceptive taken out, defence say

Mr Daw QC continued: "You’re telling Mr Giggs in those messages that you had cancerous cells on your body and you had to go on hospital on Thursday, and you want to deal with it on your own. In truth you were getting the coil taken out."

Ms Greville responded: "I was trying to get him off my back, which is awful, and I completely regret saying those things to get him off my back."

Asked if it was for medical reasons or a choice to get the coil taken out, Ms Greville said: "I knew a time was coming up was...I knew by saying by saying Cancerous cells that I wouldn’t have to have sex with him."

"But you did have sex with him," Mr Daw QC said.

"Not that I recall," was the response from the complainant.

02:54 PM

Ms Greville lied about having 'cancerous cells' to Mr Giggs

In a police interview, Ms Greville told officers that she had a feeling Mr Giggs knew something was amiss, and told him she'd had a bad smear test to "get him off my back".

We then heard messages from the time:

Ryan Giggs (RG): You’ve been in a weird mood the last couple of days

Kate Greville (KG): Shall I tell you, if you really want to know

KG: I wasn’t going to say anything because I can't bring myself to say it

KG: I haven't told anyone

KG: Last time you brushed it off

KG: I had a smear test…And I had cancerous cells, I have to go to hospitals on Thurdsday

RG: OMG.

Mr Daw QC pointed out that she had lied about having cancerous cells, and that she was in fact going on that Thursday to get her contraceptive taken out without Mr Giggs knowing.

The messages continue:

RG: How did you not tell me?

KG: And now I have to deal with all this shit

RG: I can’t believe you didn’t tell me

RG: What did the tests say exactly?

KG: [Type of cancerous cell]

KG: I don’t want to talk about it again

KG: Until after Thursday

KG: This is something I want to deal with on my own

02:48 PM

Ms Greville 'tried to get pregnant after deciding to leave Mr Giggs'

We come now to Oct 17.

The jury were told of messages sent from Ms Greville to a friend:

I need a plan I am not walking away with nothing Get thinking I’m having my coil out on Thursday

Mr Daw QC, relating to the contraceptive coil that Ms Greville was getting removed without letting Mr Giggs know, "Your plan was to get pregnant by Mr Giggs, wasn’t it?"

"No, absolutely not," Ms Greville responded.

02:44 PM

Ms Greville 'left Mr Giggs because of infidelity, not coercion'

The defence has put it to Ms Greville that the reason she wanted to leave him was because of his infidelity.

Mr Daw QC: My suggestion is that it was because he was a cheat.

Ms Greville: That’s incorrect.

CD: Mr Giggs, is, was, very flirtatious with women

KG: Yes

CD: He got lots of attention out and about from men and women because he’s well known

KG: Yes

CD: Agree it would be relentless, taking pictures, talking to him

KG: Yes

CD: And he was, as far as women were concerned, got attention from women, that was very common

KG: Yes

CD: And he was a flirt

KG: Yes

CD: And it is that, not I would suggest, that caused you to want to leave him

KG: I left that night because I had found this out but it was in combination with everything else that was going on at the time. That made me make that decision that I didn't want to be with him.

02:28 PM

Ms Greville goes through Mr Giggs' phone

We're back after lunch, Ms Greville was reminded of an occasion that Mr Giggs returned home after having "a lot to drink".

Ms Greville went through Mr Giggs' phone after he had passed out having been sick in the sink.

She discovered her then boyfriend had been messaging other women.

Messages sent to Mr Giggs on that night, on Aug 7, 2020, were read out to the jury

Can’t help yourself, can you? You will never see me ever again You are disgusting Haven’t spoken to me all day and you’ve been messaging her, calling her on the phone today I hope you’re happy with yourself And meeting up with her tonight, you are a piece of actual work, thank you for wasting my time I actually hate you, I’m going to find someone… better... you can carry on being a narcissist, Ifeel sorry for all the women you are going to hurt I’m so grateful I found out now F--- you Ryan f--- you

12:59 PM

Break for lunch

That's it for the morning session, we'll be back at 2.05pm.

12:59 PM

Mr Giggs did not 'sour' relationships with Ms Greville's friends, defence say

During lockdown, Ms Greville launched her own PR business, which the defence say Mr Giggs helped introduce her to valuable clients.

Ms Greville was taken through a series of photographs of her on holiday with friends, in Portugal and Greece among other places.

Mr Daw QC rejected Ms Greville's version of events that Mr Giggs was responsible for "souring" her relationships with her friends.

She said: "He would make those relationships very difficult for me to have."

Mr Daw QC added: "Can I suggest to you that the person who made them difficult was you, it wasn’t Mr Giggs."

Asked to provide an example of how Mr Giggs controlled her relationships with her friends, Ms Greville said: "He would flirt with Michaela [a friend], a lot, to my face. And then he'd ask me, 'does it make you jealous doing that?'

"That would create an issue.

"He would block my friends, he would block them, there was an incident I went skiing with Michaela, before that he’d finished with me through Michaela, and then he got really angry and started blocking her which caused issues with me because she didn’t want to be in the middle of it.

"That’s the sort of thing."

12:35 PM

The dishwasher arguments

One of the things cited in her police interview in relation to coercion and control was that Ryan Giggs would criticise the way she loaded the dishwasher, and would take crockery out and reload it.

Mr Daw QC suggested that Ms Greville and Mr Giggs were living together for the first time and that "the dishwasher was one of his things".

Ms Greville said: "My current partner would never... he was making me feel stupid and the way that I was doing it was not good enough... The exact way that he wanted me to do it... And that’s one example."

But, Mr Daw QC said Mr Giggs would do the same thing with his children, telling them they were loading the plates incorrectly and redoing them.

Ms Greville said: "Yes, but he doesn’t need to make me feel stupid and inadequate at the same time."

When it was put to Ms Greville that this was an example of a normal disagreement between couples, Ms Greville said: "No, that’s not how it made me feel. I know the difference between an argument and being abusive."

12:30 PM

Michelin star food during lockdown and rapping to 50 Cent

Ms Greville agreed with Mr Daw QC comments that lockdown was "another period of utter hell for you, with Mr Giggs behaving terribly and controlling the whole time".

Mr Daw QC told her: "That’s just not true at all."

Mr Giggs' daughter lived in the house with them through parts of lockdown and his son would also spend time there.

The court was shown a video of the then couple working out together in the garden as well as a video of the pair rapping to 50 Cent's In Da Club, both wearing sunglasses, and with Mr Giggs' hood up as he filmed.

The court heard how they would have online quizzes with members of each other's family, they would do wine tasting on Zoom, Michelin-star chefs would bring them food and they would go on regular bike rides.

Mr Daw suggested that Ms Greville "just selected in your evidence, of evidence in lockdown when you had arguments... contextualise this - lockdown was hard for everybody. And it’s particularly hard for people who had never lived together in lockdown as you were".

Ms Greville agreed.

12:24 PM

Ms Greville 'chose to lock down with Mr Giggs for his large house and garden'

Kate Greville decided to lock down with Ryan Giggs "for his large house and garden", despite claiming he was a serial and violent abuser, a court was told.

Mr Daw QC told the court that March 2020 was "not a period of time that anyone would quickly forget".

Here's how the cross-examination went.

CD: Where did you decide to spend lockdown?

KG: With Ryan.

CD: Where?

KG: At his house.

CD: Why?

KG: Because he asked me to.

CD: Why not your flat? You hadn’t lived together before, had you?

KG: We were back in that cycle. He promised a family...I desperately wanted that and I wanted that to be true and the reality of what he promised.

CD: It wasn’t that he had a large house with a garden and a more pleasant place to be locked down than a flat?

KG: Both my parents had large houses and large gardens, I could've gone there.

CD: Yes, you could. Instead of having lockdown with someone who you claim is a serial abuser.

At this point the judge interjected and.

CD: Could you have gone to parents or somewhere else?

KG: Yes.

CD: You wanted to spend it with Ryan in his rather larger house.

KG: I wanted to stay with Ryan not because of his house, but because we’d started a relationship.

CD: You wouldn’t have done that if he was a serial and violent abuser, would you?

KG: As I said it was a cycle of abuse that he promised the world. He was very convincing, he could be very charming. I went back again stupidly and I am ashamed of that, hugely ashamed of that, but I did.

12:15 PM

Mr Giggs' version of events from London hotel incident

Eventually, Mr Giggs again left alone and went back to the hotel room alone, the court was told.

We come onto what happened that evening, according to Mr Giggs' team:

Chris Daw QC (CD): You were with other people, all work-related to Ryan.

Kate Greville (KG): Yes.

CD: And then he then went to hotel room, on his own. You went back to the hotel.

KG: Yes.

CD: You took your clothes off and tried to get into bed.

KG: Yes.

CD: Ryan said he didn't want to be in bed with you on this particular time because of the argument and what had happened earlier.

KG: No.

CD: He asked if you would sleep on the sofa.

KG: I got into bed. He was silent, he didn’t speak to me.

CD: I’m going to suggest to you, he got out of bed, picked up your case. He absolutely didn’t throw it at you.

KG: He threw my bag at me with my laptop.

CD: You spent some time time sleeping on the sofa, and eventually got back into bed

KG: After he came to get me, yes.

CD: The following morning you had sex.

KG: No, we had sex that night.

CD: When woke up the next morning, you were off to Shrewsbury, 'You said to him, I was so drunk last night, I don’t remember much about the night'.

KG: I said that when we were at breakfast, and I put my head to my hand and...said to him, 'Did you throw my bag at my head?'. And he said to me, 'Yes, but you wound me up that much you made me do it'.

CD: That’s all a lie, isn’t it. You were just telling him in the context of a hangover.

11:58 AM

Crazy golf, Winter Wonderland and flirting

After a short break, Mr Daw QC continued with evidence from the night in London where Ms Greville claims Mr Giggs threw a bag containing a laptop at her head and kicked her out of bed.

Referring to a photograph sent from Ms Greville to Mr Giggs the following day, Mr Daw QC asked: "Is there any evidence of the head injury of a bag containing a laptop being thrown at you?"

Ms Greville said: "Firstly, it’s got a filter on, that image, so it’s not true to what I would look like."

Mr Daw QC said: "So the answer is no, is it? We see no sign of a head injury?"

"No," Ms Greville said.

The court heard how the event in London was a Christmas part for Ryan Giggs' agent, and that it was a work-related event rather than a personal event and that Ms Greville was the only partner invited.

On the day, there was a crazy golf competition, and when it was being arranged, Mr Giggs was paired with a "rather attractive young woman", the court heard.

This made Ms Greville unhappy, she told the jury.

Mr Giggs arranged to have him and Ms Greville paired together instead, but the Ms Greville claims he flirted with her later that day.

The group then went to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park where a table was book for beer and food, and Ms Greville confronted Mr Giggs over the alleged flirting which prompted him to leave and head to a club they were scheduled to attend later, the defence said.

Mr Daw QC told the court: "Then you would wind him up by flirting with a man in the club. You held hands with him."

Ms Greville disagreed.

11:17 AM

Trial adjourned

We're not in session at the moment as the court clears for a short break.

11:13 AM

The morning after the London hotel incident

The day after the alleged incident in the hotel room, Ms Greville was heading to a wedding in Shrewsbury, whilst Mr Giggs was staying on in London for TV work involving football.

Both were hungover, Ms Greville told the court, which was the context of the messages. And Mr Daw QC noted that there was no mention of any incident the night before in any message.

They read as follows:

RG: Message when you get to the station

KG: Sorry xx

KG: On the train. Dying

RG: You ok?

RG: Is it busy?

RG: I’m ropey

KG: Not that busy, it’s a really old train though

[KG sends picture of train carriage]

KG: On the train from Crewe now xx

KG: I’ve felt better

KG: Round 3, pray for me [photograph of Ms Greville in the mirror from the hotel room]

KG: Hope you’re feeling better

[One hour and 20 minutes pass]

RG: Sorry

RG: How is it?

KG: It’s good but I’m going to do a backdoor exit

RG: Drunk?

RG: Dancing?

KG: I can’t drink. I’ve had the same glass of red wine for four hours

RG: Boring

Mr Giggs left London after 9pm and got back to Manchester after midnight. He then offered to drive to collect Ms Greville from Shrewsbury for a work event the following day, which she thanked him for saying it was "lovely".

Mr Daw QC said the pair were discussing their hangovers.

"There is nothing else to suggest he’s violently assaulted you the night before," the defence lawyer said.

Ms Greville responded: "He’s made it feel like it was my fault, what had happened."

11:05 AM

The day of the London hotel incident

Mr Daw QC is taking the jury back to Ms Greville's police interview, during which she said Mr Giggs dragged her out of her bed naked, kicked her in the back and threw a bag containing a laptop at her head.

The defence say her account was to make it "sound as bad as possible".

On that day, both travelled to London separately.

Here are the messages from that day.

Ryan Giggs (RG): What's happening x

Kate Greville (KG): Yo yo yo

KG: Just got on the train

KG: Are you in Landan?

RG: Nice one

RG: Yes!!

RG: In a black cab

KG: Amazeballs

RG: Yes!!

KG: You going to wait for me or shall I meet you at the first place?

RG: I can wait if you like

KG: I like

RG: No funny business though

KG: I’ll get the Undergound. It will only take five minutes from Euston

KG: No probs, don’t want any anyway

The jury were told that this was a "good-humoured conversation about sex".

10:58 AM

Ryan Giggs 'conditioned' ex into expletive messages if the former footballer didn't reply to her 'instantly', she tells court

We then come onto messaging between Mr Giggs and Ms Greville, and Mr Daw QC told the court that "you both expected really rapid responses".

Ms Greville told the court: "He had conditioned me into behaving like that. Because he was like that, I would be like ‘you expect me to reply within seconds, why don’t you reply within seconds’.

"I would do it back to him because I wouldn’t believe he would be having a go at me."

Mr Daw QC said: "That's your evidence, that it's a form of programming that he’d done. The truth of it is, you were both utterly addicted to messaging, all the time, backwards and forwards."

"We messaged a lot, yes," she said.

The jury was told about a string of messages sent from Kate Greville whilst Mr Giggs was on the school run with his children.

They included:

Good morning baby I feel fine I was in home and in bed at 1145 F---ing idiot are you okay Thanks Stuart Davies has just phoned me Gary has messaged me And my own f---ing boyfriend cant reply to a message Call me

Thirty seconds after the expletive-ridden "own boyfriend" message, Mr Giggs messaged Ms Greville saying: "Wtf, I've just sorted the kids."

To which Ms Greville responds: "So that’s stopped you replying to at least say you’re okay for an hour?"

Mr Daw QC told the court: "So he's conditioned you into those messages?"

Ms Greville said: "Ryan was attached to his phone. For him to not look at his phone for an hour - that was not normal at all."

"You’re both as bad as each other," Mr Daw QC told her.

"I felt like it was him making me like that. He was making me react. It wasn’t a natural reaction for me to be like that," Ms Greville responded.

10:39 AM

Mr Giggs sided with Ms Greville over his 'oldest and best friend'

Mr Daw QC told the court that Ms Greville has made numerous accusations that Mr Giggs ruined her relationships with others and that he did not support her.

We are taken to a series of messages relating to Ryan Giggs' best friend referred to as Cam and his daughter Millie or Amelia, who called Mr Giggs "Uncle Ryan:.

In December 2019:

RG: Did you fall out with Cam?

...

RG: Why?

KG: He called and started shouting at me for asking Amelia to do work when I didn’t once...I told him I didn't appreciated being spoken to that...

KG: And then I put the phone down

RG: Really?!!!

RG: Wow

RG: F---ing bang out of order

RG: He needs to apologise

Mr Daw QC pointed out that Mr Giggs wasn't siding with his oldest and best friend, but with Ms Greville, who said: "He would say all these words. He was two different people."

The messages continue:

KG: Yes he does, he was very rude to me

RG: I don’t think they realise how much you have done for her

RG: F---ng spoilt

Mr Daw QC continued: "He was really strongly siding with you in relation to this argument."

Ms Greville said: "I was very upset about it," to which Mr Daw QC responded: "And he was totally behind you, not his oldest and best friend, not his niece in all but relation, but you."

Then Ms Greville sent screenshots of her messages to Millie, and the messages continue:

RG: Hmm

KG: What are you thinking

RG: I’m thinking you’ve done nothing wrong

KG: I agree

Mr Daw QC said: "Is this your evidence that this is someone wholly unsupportive of your career, and wholly undermining of you?"

Ms Greville said: "I didn't say he was wholly unsupportive, I said he was like two different people. I said he was supportive, and other times he wasn’t supportive and he was undermining.

"I can’t think of the word…sorry... he would pepper the niceness with the horribleness and the other way around."

10:29 AM

Ms Greville asked Mr Giggs for business advice

Kate Greville is in the witness stand, behind a screen, continuing to be cross-examined by Chris Daw QC, for the defence.

Mr Daw QC reminded the jury that Ms Greville said in evidence that she felt Mr Giggs was a threat to her career.

In the summer of 2019, Ms Greville was in the process of leaving Mr Giggs' company and setting up her own business.

The court heard an exchange of messages between the pair in June 2019.

Kate Greville: I need to talk about setting up my business, not now but when we’re together i need your advice and guidance with accounts and Kites (solicitors).

Ryan Giggs: I will sort everything baby xx

Mr Daw QC: "So far as the situation as far as your business is concerned, you are asking him for support in setting up your business, and advice and legal issues."

Ms Greville: "I was asking him who he would recommend for accounts...Yes, I wanted his help, as in his support."

Mr Daw QC replied: "But you have suggested that Mr Giggs was undermining your career and career ambitions, you have made that allegation numerous times."

Ms Greville said: "Yes, at times."

10:15 AM

Today's Telegraph

Here’s the paper coverage in today’s @Telegraph.



We’re scheduled to get going here at 10am.



You can catch up with all of yesterday’s proceedings here - https://t.co/4vdeg067uc pic.twitter.com/I92MNq3SmQ — Gareth Davies (@GD10) August 11, 2022

10:15 AM

Ryan Giggs arrives in court

Ryan Giggs has arrived at court. pic.twitter.com/IvHS9Y8Sl7 — Gareth Davies (@GD10) August 11, 2022

08:57 AM

The 13 key moments from day three