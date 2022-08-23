Ryan Giggs trial live: Judge summing up case before jurors retire to consider verdict

Gareth Davies
·6 min read
Ryan Giggs - MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS&nbsp;
The judge in Ryan Giggs's domestic abuse trial is summing up the case before the jury retires to consider their verdicts.

Judge Hilary Manley told the jurors at Manchester Crown Court that the former footballer is not on trial for being "serially unfaithful", adding that "this is not a court of morals".

The ex-footballer, 48, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former partner Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also stands accused of headbutting her and elbowing her younger sister, Emma, in the jaw.

He denies all the charges.

Follow the latest from the trial below

11:40 AM

Ms Greville went back to Mr Giggs because she thought he was sending puppy pictures to other women

When Mr Giggs returned from a golf day "so drunk he couldn't talk", Mr Giggs passed out after being sick in the sink.

Ms Greville knew his phone PIN number and searched his device.

She discovered further infidelity, and they broke up again in August 2020.

She went back to Mr Giggs in August because she was concerned he was “neglecting” Mac the puppy and sending pictures of the dog to other women.

Ms Greville also told police that she "needed" to go back to find out the truth and that is when she went through his iPad.

She discovered that since 2014, Mr Giggs had "full-on relationships" with eight other women.

Ms Greville told the police officers that she kept the information to herself for three weeks and planned to leave Mr Giggs when he was away on managerial duties with Wales.

11:33 AM

Ms Greville 'probably would've gone travelling' if lockdown didn't happen

Kate Greville told police officers that she "probably would've gone travelling", but that she ended up moving in with Ryan Giggs at his home in Worsley.

She said that during lockdown Mr Giggs reached "another level", and added: "I can’t really describe it was almost like my body knew."

Ms Greville said Mr Giggs would put her down "in front of people" and that when she told Mr Giggs her father had cancer, the ex-footballer "didn't even look up from his phone", she claimed.

Ms Greville said she was made to feel "like a staff member" in Mr Giggs' home and that she would be criticised if the bed wasn't made in a particular way, if his tea wasn't ready on time and if the dishwasher was not loaded properly.

11:28 AM

Ryan Giggs called Ms Greville 'up to 50 times an hour'

The PR executive told police officers in her interview on Nov 18, 2020, that Mr Giggs rang her up to 50 times in an hour during one of many off-periods during their relationship.

She said that was "actually making me stressed".

Ms Greville said: "When someone is ringing your phone like that it was actually like horrendous anxiety."

When Ms Greville would block Mr Giggs, she told the police the defendant would ring off unknown numbers, his son's number and his daughter's phone.

11:22 AM

'He left me naked in the lounge bit'

The jury were reminded of the incident at the Stafford Hotel in London.

This was when Mr Giggs was accused of flirting with an "attractive" female sports presenter in Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and Ms Greville was accused of flirting with a male presenter at the same Christmas party.

Ms Greville told police it resulted in Mr Giggs kicking her naked out of bed at the London hotel and throwing a bag containing a laptop at her head.

“He left me naked in the lounge bit,” she said.

"Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex.”

11:12 AM

'This whole rug had been pulled from under my feet'

We have reached 2018, when Ms Greville told police officers things began to get worse in their relationship.

Judge Hilary Manley continued to read out the transcript of the interview.

Ms Greville, said it was now she became suspicious about Mr Giggs' relationship with another woman.

"I’d just been naive, but looking back at it all it’s so clear and so obvious... I still felt he was my world, I still desperately wanted to have a family.

"I still thought he was my best friend.

"This whole rug had been pulled from under my feet."

When Ms Greville would confront Mr Giggs to "get it off her chest", she said Mr Giggs would reply, "I’m your boss", and told her she couldn't speak to him in an "abusive" way.

"In one minute he would say that and then he would send me pictures of us, like naughty pictures," the jury heard.

"So I’d send this abuse", Ms Greville said, and then Mr Giggs would respond with "I'm the owner of the company you work for".

10:58 AM

Dubai incident recalled

The jury was told of an incident in 2017 in Dubai where Ms Greville says she was thrown out of a hotel bedroom and into the lounge of their suite by Mr Giggs.

She told police she had to fetch her belongings from the hotel corridor naked, with a towel wrapped around her.

Ms Greville told the officers: "That was the first time really that anything like that happened."

10:54 AM

Kate Greville police interview re-told to jury

Judge Hilary Manley is summarising Kate Greville's police interview on Nov 18, 2020.

She reminded the jury of how the claimant says their relationship started.

10:46 AM

'Mr Giggs not on trial for being serially unfaithful', judge tells jury

The jury were reminded that Ryan Giggs was not on trial for being "serially unfaithful", the judge said, adding, "this is not a court of morals".

Beginning her summing up, she said: "Was this as the defence suggest a relationship which had its ups and downs, more ups than downs... which veered off the rails only because of the complainants inability to accept Mr Giggs' serial womanising.

"And has Kate Greville exacted her revenge and twisted their routine arguments to a portrait of control, violence  and of misery."

Or, Judge Hilary Manley said, was it a "dark" relationship in which Mr Giggs "exploited" his power over a "vulnerable" Ms Greville and "lost his self-control and physically attacked" his ex-girlfriend.

The jury were reminded, by the judge: "Mr Giggs is not on trial for being serially unfaithful - this is not a court of morals."

10:35 AM

Mr Giggs arrives in court

Ryan Giggs walks towards Manchester Crown Court&nbsp; - PA
Ryan Giggs walks towards Manchester Crown Court - PA
