Ryan Giggs trial live: Final witnesses in case against ex-footballer to give evidence
The final witnesses in the case against Ryan Giggs will give their evidence on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, Emma Greville - the sister of Kate Greville - told the jury at Manchester Crown Court that the ex-footballer warned her "I'll headbutt you next", after she saw him grab her sister by the shoulders and headbutt her.
The court also heard from Mr Giggs’s long-term neighbour, Linda Chung, who said he knocked on her door in tears, asking her to call the police because the Greville sisters would not leave.
She later spotted the sisters and an unknown man running up and down the driveway laughing "in a state of high jinks" after the police had taken Mr Giggs to the police station.
Mr Giggs is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. He denies the charges.
The trial continues.
09:24 AM
The 6 key moments from day six
Emma Greville claimed Ryan Giggs placed his hands on the shoulders of his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, 38, during an argument and headbutted her in the lip "with lots of force".
She claimed that Mr Giggs threated to headbutt her next during the argument. "At that moment he put both hands on Kate's shoulders, and with lots of force used his head to headbutt her in her lip. He told me it was my fault he had headbutted Kate. And turned to me and said 'I’ll headbutt you next'," she told the jury.
Mr Giggs is accused of deliberately elbowing Emma Greville in the face as the couple tussled over a phone, but the defence pointed out on Monday that she told the jury it was with his right arm, but that in her initial statement to police she said it was the ex-footballer’s left elbow.
It emerged that Emma Greville’s former boyfriend was selling stories to a tabloid newspaper, and tipped them off so quickly about an argument between Kate Greville and Mr Giggs on Nov 1 that a photographer arrived before the police.
The court heard from Linda Chung, Mr Giggs’s neighbour for 21 years. She spoke about the incident when Mr Giggs knocked on her door in tears asking her to call the police. "He said Kate had accused him, and my initial response to that was, 'oh Ryan, not that again', as a result of the accusation of him seeing other girls," she claimed.
Mrs Chung was asked if she saw anything else after the police had left, and added: "The two sisters and the boy that came, probably after 1am, were screaming, shouting, laughing, running up and down the main drive and my husband - who was recovering from cancer - was getting very agitated by it.... The mood was high jinks, that’s how I would describe it."