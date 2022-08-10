Ryan Giggs trial live: Ex-girlfriend Kate Greville to face cross-examination

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday

Ryan Giggs’ former girlfriend is continuing giving evidence today as she is cross-examined by the Manchester United great’s legal team.

The second day of the trial was dominated by Kate Greville’s evidence, during which she detailed her turbulent relationship with Mr Giggs.

She told Manchester Crown Court the ex-footballer “looked me straight in the eyes and headbutted me straight in my face”.

At the time of the incident, she had been planning to leave Mr Giggs while he was away on managerial duty with Wales and had secretly bought a flat.

This was prompted by her discovery of an iPad which she claimed proved the 48-year-old had been in “full-on relationships” with eight other women during the six years they had been together.

The ex-Wales manager is on trial accused of assaulting Ms Greville and subjecting her to controlling and coercive behaviour from August 2017 to November 2020.

He denies the allegations. The trial continues.

12:35 PM

'I love you Kate you’re my soulmate, you are amazing'

The defence is now taking Ms Greville through messages between the then couple after she had moved to Dubai.

In the messages, Mr Giggs said:

I’m so proud of what you’ve achieve, you should be so proud No you’re the one who made the decision to move, you’re the one who built that business up from scratch...I had natural ability who made the most of it, I’ve never been as brave as you It will come, just be patient, I love you Kate you’re my soulmate, you are amazing

Mr Daw QC said: "What I suggest is if we look at all these messages, this is far more typical of how you communicated as opposed to the messages we heard yesterday."

Ms Greville replied: "In the early stages, yes, he was very supportive, I felt like he was very supportive and he did make me feel like he was my best friend.

"He lovebombed me, I literally thought he was the best thing in the world, that it was the fairytale that we would end up together, have a family and it would develop into something really serious and stable. That’s what it felt like at the time."

12:20 PM

'Did his public figure and wealth have anything to do with your interest in him?'

Mr Daw QC asked: Did Mr Giggs' public figure and wealth have anything to do with your interest in him?

Ms Greville said: "No. Not in the slightest.

"As a person it made him more attractive because he’d done well and was successful. It wasn't the money side of it or him being a footballer that made him attractive.

"If anything him being a footballer put me off."

12:15 PM

Ms Greville sends pictures of herself to Mr Giggs

We're now being taken through messages from the beginning of the relationship.

Ms Greville had sent Mr Giggs a picture of herself in a crop top and underpants, the court were told.

RG: Takes me back to your first abs picture... OMG I'm in love.

KG: It was so f---ing naughty of me to send you that picture.

RG: I know, but you knew what I was doing.

KG: I knew exactly what I was doing.

Mr Daw QC then asked what she meant by her last message.

He said: "What did you mean by you knew exactly what you were doing by sending that picture?"

Ms Greville said: "I knew that by sending him a picture of my abs in my gym kit, he would like it."

CD: You knew it would cause him to have more interest in you?

KG: Yes

CD: That’s really a reflection of what happened, isn’t it?

KG: I’m not saying I didn’t play a part in it, I never said I didn’t, but he definitely pushed for it and I knew that he was interested he made me aware he was interested, in that sense I knew what I was doing. I was in an awful relationship with my ex-husband. I needed someone... of course I knew what I was doing. He showed me attention, it was flattering... It was escapism, so of course I knew I was doing.

12:01 PM

Giggs 'luring' Ms Greville into relationship 'rubbish'

Mr Giggs' defence team told the court that the suggestion the ex-footballer lured Ms Greville into a relationship with psychological tricks was "rubbish".

Ms Greville said: "Absolutely not...I was vulnerable I was in a really controlling relationship previously, that’s fact."

11:59 AM

Kate Greville suggests Mr Giggs had narcissistic personality disorder

Chris Daw QC, for the defence, asked Ms Greville: "Had you done any research on coercion?"

She responded: "I’m really into psychology, when everything was happening to me, when I was feeling paranoid and he was making feel crazy, I googled how I was feeling and how this relationship was - and the thing that came up was not coercion but narcissistic personality disorder, that’s what came up and what I was experiencing was exactly the same as that."

CD: You had in your mind certain ingredients?

KG: Those things were already in my mind, and reading about it was just validating how I was feeling.

11:56 AM

'Slave to his every need and every demand

Mr Daw QC continuues: "A Couple of days ago you said 'you became a slave to Mr Giggs, to his every need and evey demand."

Ms Greville: "Yes."

CD: That statement was on Aug 7, a day before the trial?

KG: Yes

CD: And you meant that? "Slave to his every need and every demand".

KG: That’s what it felt like. When Ryan said do something, I would do it. There was resistance sometimes... I had to do everything he said otherwise there would be consequences

CD: You took the time to make a fairly negative statement.

KG: That’s how he made me feel, yes.

CD: In relation to that statement, did you write it yourself?

KG: Yes

CD: Did anyone help you?

KG: No

CD: Did you seek any advice about the content?

KG: I had the leaflet from police about writing it

CD: No lawyer?

KG: No

CD: Are you planning on seeking a large sum of compensation when this is over?

KG: For what?

CD: For anything?

KG: Absolutely not.

CD: Do you remember telling Courtney Lang not going to walk away from Mr Giggs with nothing?

KG: Yes.

11:52 AM

Cross-examination begins

Chris Daw QC for the defendant began cross-examining Kate Greville.

Chris Daw QC (CD): I'm asking you about the broad history about the relationship with Mr Giggs, in relation to coercion and control. It’s your position that in effect he almost manipulated you into entering a relationship in the first place, there were mind games?

Kate Greville (KG): I was vulnerable, I was in a vulnerable position and he played on that.

CD: Is the broad answer yes?

KG: Based on vulnerabilities, yes.

CD: These weren't two consenting adults, to embark on an affair?

KG: There was a degree of imbalance on my side because of the situation I was in with my ex-husband.

CD: That he had an extraordinary level of control of your life?

KG: Certain elements of my life

CD: Friendships?

KG: He damaged relationships with my friends, yes, and isolated me from certain people.

CD: Contact with family?

KG He had negative impacts with relationships with my family, yes.

CD: That’s a slightly different point. Did he prevent you from seeing them?

KG: He interfered...

CD: That he repeatedly used violence?

KG: Repeatedly... it wasn’t regular. There were certain in parts. It wasn’t consistent violence, not regular, there were times in our relationship when he was violent.

CD: Undermined confidence, self-esteem?

KG: So, yes, on the whole he was, but on other side it was like two extremes sometimes he would be and sometimes he would give me the confidence. It wasn't consistently horrible, but hot and cold, two different people, making me feel two extremes,

CD: On the whole he did?

KG: The result of his behaviour in doing that, made me have no self-believe, made me feel insecure.

11:09 AM

Ryan Giggs back in the dock

We're almost ready to get going again.

Ryan Giggs, in a black suit, is sat in the dock and we now await Judge Hilary Manley and the jury.

10:20 AM

Delay to start of proceedings

The start of day three of the trial has been delayed as the court deals with a legal issue.

Kate Greville will re-enter the witness stand later on Wednesday morning.

10:10 AM

Today's paper coverage

Here's how day two of the trial appears in today's Telegraph.

10:04 AM

10:01 AM

Ryan Giggs arrives in court

09:42 AM

