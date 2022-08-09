Ryan Giggs trial live: Ex-footballer threatened girlfriend with 'blackmail' video, court hears

ryan giggs girlfriend kate rachel greville trial court live

Ryan Giggs threatened his ex-girlfriend with a video marked “blackmail”, a court has heard.

Kate Greville told Manchester Crown Court that the former Premier League star had emailed her a video that the pair had made together.

"[Mr Giggs said]: 'If you don’t respond to me or block me, I’m going to send this to the group'," she said in her police interview, which was played to the jury.

"I didn’t want to look at it [the video], so I don’t know what it was. It could’ve been something funny or could be a sexual one."

Mr Giggs denies actual bodily harm and coercive and controlling behvaiour, as well as common assault against Ms Greville's sister, Emma.

The trial continues.

Follow day two live below.

12:20 PM

Mr Giggs would call Ms Greville 'up to 50 times an hour'

Mr Giggs broke up with Ms Greville at his company's work Christmas party.

She recalled: "I left and he followed me down the road.

"Let me just spend one more night with you, let’s say goodbye properly.

"I said absolutely not, so then he just told me to f--- off then."

In the new year, Mr Giggs would message Ms Greville 10 to 15 times a day.

This ramped up to Mr Giggs at one stage calling Ms Greville up to 50 times an hour, but she would not answer, the court heard.

He would try to call her on his daughter's phone or on his son's number.

Ms Greville recalled one message which read: 'I’ve made a massive mistake, I’m so sorry, we’re going to get a dog, you’re going to move in on this date, you’ve got these houses to look at'.

"He’d send me essays of the plan."

12:15 PM

Mr Giggs 'threw laptop bag at ex's head'

Ms Greville continued: "In December 2019, we were in London and there was this girl, he was ridiculous.

"He was staring at her, I could see it.

"Were were in the club and he came over to me asking me if I was alright, I said 'I was I’ll be alright if you stopped flirting'.

"He flipped.

"'[Mr Giggs said:] 'How dare you accuse me of this, we’re over, we’re done'.

"Do I apologise

Story continues

"I ended up saying sorry that also I know that it’s going to get worse, because he uses it to say it was wrong.

"This one night he then you’re flirting with him, he left the club and we were with his work friends and his agent.

"I got back to the hotel and tapped to let me in.

"Took all my clothes off, got into bed.

"He kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor.

"I was like, 'what’s just happened'.

"He grabbed me again, into the suite bit of the room, got my bag with my laptop in and threw it at my head.

"He left me naked in the lounge bit.

"Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex.

"I remember waking up in the morning, I woke up and you don’t instantly remember what happened.

"I remember asking him, 'did you throw my bag at my head?' and he was like ‘yeah, because you accused me of flirting, you made me do it, you make me so angry that you made me do that. It’s bad for me how angry you make me, you need to be careful of that'.

"He does something and then I’m the one who is made to feel really shit."

11:59 AM

Proceedings back underway

At the end of 2019, there was one significant event, Ms Greville said.

She said in her police interview: "Around Christmas last year we went to London and he would massively flirt with other people.

"I don’t know whether he would do it to make me jealous, but whenever we were on nights out he’d make a big fuss of everyone else, put his arm around them and have a big laugh and completely ignore me as if I wasn’t there or wasn’t his girlfriend.

"And he’d also flirt with my friends.

"And he’d even say to me, ‘does it bother that I flirt with your friends’."

11:39 AM

Short break

We'll be back at Court 2 soon.

11:39 AM

The couple get back together again

Ms Greville said: "He was still asking for me back.

"Then I said 'ok, let’s try to make this work', and then he replied saying 'I don’t think it’s going to work'.

"'I don’t understand, you just begged and begged and begged'.

"Anyway, we got back together in May 2019.

"And it was actually ok.

"He was a lot better than it had been.

"[Before] it was like treading on eggshells the whole time and he would shoot me down if I brought up anything on any other girls."

11:37 AM

Mr Giggs 'followed ex home from the gym'

After finding out about the girl he flew to Barcelona with, Ms Greville said that she had again decided to call time on their relationship.

She told police: "That’s it, I’m done."

But then they once again got back together.

The 36-year-old continued: "I didn’t really want to get back with him, oh maybe I did.

"Then he turns up at the gym.

"He followed me home, then he turns up to at my door.

"It was the first time I’d let him in since I found out about this other girl.

"We started talking about stuff, but then he flipped.

"I said, 'you need to get out, if you don’t get our of here I’m going to call the police'.

"We were shouting at each other.

"He just got more aggressive, grabbed my lamp and smashed it all over the floor and then left."

All the while, Ms Greville said Mr Giggs was asking her to get back together with him.

11:33 AM

Ryan Giggs 'wanted sex all the time'

Ms Greville said: "He wanted to have sex all the time.

"It wasn’t pressuring me, but he was pressuring me.

"I didn’t want it, but i did want it.

"He was using sex to get to me.

"He would send really sexual messages, he would randomly send sexual messages or pictures.

"He’d come to my house in the morning, we’d have sex, it felt like he was just using me for sex.

"He wouldn’t leave me alone, there was never a time when he didn’t want to have sex.

"He’d come round to mine to have sex, then flew to Barcelona with a different girl."

11:32 AM

The 'blackmail' video

At the end of 2018, Ms Greville said she found out she was the "ex-girlfriend" and not the "current girlfriend" when a third party told her.

She told police: "So I split up with him, and this is where it really started.

This is when it started to ramp up.

I finished with him, when I’d realised what he was doing with this one girl.

"I didn’t have any proof, but I just think as a woman, you know.

We were still having sex the whole time.

"If I didn’t reply to him, he'd message threatening my job, saying I couldn’t work for him any more."

She then described an email she received from Ryan Giggs with the subject title "blackmail". It had a video attachment.

"It was one of our videos that we’d done.

"[Mr Giggs said]: 'If you don’t respond to me or block me, I’m going to send this to the group'.

"I didn’t want to look at it [the video], so I don’t know what it was.

"It could’ve been something funny or could be a sexual one."

11:24 AM

Ryan Giggs employs his then girlfriend

In a bid to get Kate Greville back, Mr Giggs asked her to come back to Manchester and work for him.

Ms Greville told police: "He said: 'Come and work for me, come and work for Gary [Neville] and the company'.

"But he was always making me out to me be a bad person. It was pretty horrific.

"She [Stacey] would make up lies and tell it to him, and she would say 'I don’t want her anywhere near my kids'.

"Around Christmas time in 2018 it started to get really bad with Stacey.

"He was in another relationship at that time, two other relationships.

"We went to Russia because I was doing the World Cup and I got a feeling there was something with something else.

"I came back and he was still there."

Ms Greville told a police officer she received an email which read 'Just so you know, Ryan has been in a relationship with another girl'.

"Then he has a go at me for showing it, saying I’m not strong enough for the relationship then I need to get out.

'Don’t be so pathetic, you’re just being really weak'."

11:16 AM

The night Mr Giggs left Ms Greville at a restaurant

Ms Greville said: "We went out in a restaurant and he was on his phone.

"It was a nice smart restaurant, he’d been on his phone for 20 minutes, I was like 'people are looking just talk it’s embarrassing'.

"[Mr Giggs said:] 'I’m talking to my daughter'.

"He flipped, got up, and walked out of the restaurant and left me by myself.

"He did that, I was obviously really upset.

"I was crying my eyes out, he’s now blocked me on his phone, I don’t want to go back to the hotel room.

"He got up in the morning, giving me the silent treatment.

"And so he wasn’t speaking to me, refused to speak to me, and then I went to the sun lounger and that’s when Igot the email."

The email was allegedly a naked picture of Ryan Giggs that he had sent to Ms Greville two weeks previously.

That same picture was emailed to her from a man claiming that the image had been sent to his wife.

"My body was just in shock," she said.

11:08 AM

Mr Giggs 'threw Ms Greville out of bed naked'

Ms Greville said: "We were in a club in Dubai and I could see on his phone he was messaging a girl.

"I said 'are you messaging a girl?', he was like… he flipped.

"'How dare you f---ing accuse me of that, it’s my daughter I’m messaging. How dare you, we’re done'.

"We got back to the hotel room, and I said something and again he flipped.

"I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, dragged me into the lounge bit, grabbed my on the floor, all my suitcase and threw it all into the corridor and then shut the door.

"I was just there naked, all my stuff in the corridor.

"I got all my stuff back in and got back into bed - I had to get my stuff with a towel wrapped around me."

11:04 AM

Mr Giggs flew out to Dubai to rekindle affair

Eventually, Ms Greville decided to call time on their relationship.

She said: "I blocked him on everything, off my emails, Instagram, off my phone - everything.

"But it was almost like I was addicted to it, I just just couldn’t get him out of my head.

"I think two months went by and he started messaging my friends. I checked my emails and there were 30 emails from him.

"I think he came out to Dubai, I can’t remember, saying, 'we’re going to be together. I want to start a family'.

"He went back home and I found out that he was dating another girl.

"He came back to Dubai again, no that’s nothing, she’s got a boyfriend and I thought that was the end of that and I gave him another chance.

"I stayed in Dubai for another year.

"[Ryan Giggs messaged] 'I want you to come back to Manchester, we’ll have a baby', he’d come out to Dubai a lot and I’d go back to Manchester to see him.

"There was like two different people.

"The person he was telling me he was, and the stuff I was hearing about.

"Was he a good person or a bad person.

"I started getting the most horrendous anxiety, to the point where I’d sit down and feel like I'd just run a marathon and my heart was going.

"He was just really good at convincing me that he was fine."

10:57 AM

The world finds out about the affair

Ms Greville told a police officer: "I decided I was going to leave, work in a different country, to get away from him.

"In my head he wasn’t going to chase after me because I wasn’t there.

"It did. It carried on.

"This isn’t right, this is not what anyone wants.

"It didn’t sit well, it wasn’t exciting to me that he was still was with someone else.

"He kept pursuing and kept messaging me, he messaged me saying they’d split up.

"I found out they were.

"It was complete mind games.

"Then the media got hold of the fact we were together or something had gone on.

"Then it all came out in May 2016 and it was horrendous.

"I got hounded by the paps, I got emails from the media that my life was ruined in Dubai.

"His ex-wife and daughter were messaging me telling me to tell the truth.

"He did actually support me throughout that whole thing."

10:55 AM

Ms Greville moved to Dubai to get away from Mr Giggs

Ms Greville continued: "I would try to stop it [the affair], we can’t do this, this needs to end, you need to finish your relationship with Stacey and then we can be together.

"I stopped speaking to him, a couple of days or a week and he would message me again saying 'I can’t get you out of my head'.

"Then he would turn up ringing my buzzer on my apartment, then I’d get a load of abuse - 'I bet you’re f---ing someone else in there, you’re a w---e'.

'If you don’t reply I’m going to tell your boss what’s going on and it won’t look good for you at work'.

"My career was very important to me.

"I felt like he was my soulmate, like those love stories in the movies.

"He’d send me essays saying me and Stacey have split up and I’m living with my mum

"I made the decision to leave to Abu Dhabi and people would talk about it at work and my boss sat me down and asked me outright if anything was going on.

"It was affecting my work, it wasn’t good for me."

10:53 AM

The signed shirt request that started the affair

Both Ryan Giggs and Kate Greville were married to other people when they started their affair.

It happened when Ms Greville's mother asked her to get a signed shirt from Mr Giggs.

Ms Greville, in her police interview, said: "Then my mum asked me to get a signed shirt from him. [My marriage] He was really controlling, give me a budget for money, give me an allowance, I was really not happy in that relationship and we [Ms Greville and Mr Giggs] started talking about the relationship.

"I’d had an argument with David and I just wanted a something because I was feeling s---.

"We stared having an affair.

"I knew when I went to the hotel to get that shirt signed I knew something would happen.

"I stayed for a drink.

"He was the one who saved me from that marriage and he was my best friend, he would talk to me for hours, he would support me, it was more than just sexual.

"He was the love of my life, it was like he was my best friends.

"But there were definite red flags, because he was still married and he would say I want to be with you just give me time."

10:47 AM

How Kate Greville met Ryan Giggs

The court is being shown the video of Kate Greville's police interview on Nov 18, 2020.

Officer: You've come in about an incident that happened a couple of weeks ago now involving your partner and the officer I believe phonecall and an email want to speak to us about ht

Kate Greville: Shall I start from the beginning?

I met Ryan in think in 2013 I was working for PR agency called Tangerine and Ryan and and his one of his business GG Hospitality employed my company to launch his restaurants in London and Manchester - we got taken on.

I was doing quite a lot of work with Ryan, PR And media stuff, I think over a course of a year or two years I started to notice that there was a definite interest.

I was married at the time, not happily married.

He started to show me attention by, quite subtle things to begin with, I’m quite into psychology and stuff so he would always use my name, he would say "Kate, Kate, Kate" it felt like it was a technique and I was like “I know what you’re doing here”.

He was doing a media interview and he was just staring at me, he was just looking at me constantly through this. I was unnerved by it a little bit, but it was also quite flattering at the time.

It was literally it was a look that I’ve never had, it put me off guard.

Over time he would just email me pictures, pictures of where he was, and then emails not about work.

10:18 AM

Full Kate Greville police interview will be played to court - all 105 minutes of it

The police interview of Kate Greville will take up the bulk of this morning's session.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) intend to play the entire interview, which is an hour and 45 minutes in length, the Crown's Peter Wright QC told Judge Hilary Manley.

10:15 AM

Ryan Giggs back in the dock

With a complete change of scenery, we are at a much more modern courtroom in Manchester's Crown Square Crown Court.

Mr Giggs is sat in the glass dock wearing a grey suit.

10:10 AM

Ryan Giggs arrives in court

Ex Manchester United Footballer and Wales Manager Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court Street Crown Court on his second day of trial - Story Picture Agency/Ryan Jenkinson

10:07 AM

Who is Kate Greville?

Kate Greville is the former girlfriend of the defendant Ryan Giggs.

She is now 36 years old.

Kate Greville - Tim Stewart News Limited

They first began a relationship in 2013, when Mr Giggs was still married.

At that time, she was working for a public relations firm called Tangerine.

But as their relationship grew, she was also employed by Mr Giggs' own company.

Ms Greville lived with Mr Giggs at an address in Swinton, Greater Manchester, with their dog who they both “doted over”, the court heard.

She also has work links to Dubai.

09:00 AM

Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend will give evidence from behind screen

The judge told the jury at Manchester Crown Court that Kate Greville will give evidence from behind a screen so that she will only be visible to herself, the jury and the barrister questioning her.

The jury were told this was “very common” in court.

08:59 AM

The 15 key moments from day one