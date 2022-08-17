Ryan Giggs trial live: Ex-footballer to give evidence again after revealing he has never been faithful

Gareth Davies
Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs will appear in the witness box again on the eighth day of his trial, after revealing yesterday that he had cheated on every woman he has ever been with.

The ex-footballer will be questioned by his defence lawyer Chris Daw QC, before being cross-examined by Peter Wright QC for the prosecution.

Mr Giggs is yet to be asked about the night of Nov 1, 2020, during which he is alleged to have headbutted his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, and elbowed her sister, Emma.

Mr Giggs is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. He denies the charges.

The trial continues.

Follow day eight of the trial live below.

09:59 AM

Ryan Giggs enters the witness box

With his hands clasped in front of him, Mr Giggs took a sip of water and exhaled as he waited for the judge to enter the courtroom.

He glanced up briefly to smile at the public gallery, before sitting down, rearranging his shirt, socks and cuffs.

09:55 AM

Today's paper coverage

09:45 AM

Mr Giggs arrives in court

Having been flanked by his entire legal team for the first seven days, Mr Giggs has a small entourage of just three people escorting him to court on Wednesday.

Ryan Giggs&nbsp;
Ryan Giggs

Judge Hilary Manley told him at the end of proceedings on Tuesday that given he was in the middle of giving evidence, he was not to talk to his lawyers beyond "small pleasantries".

A bigger media scrum was outside Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

Usually, photographers have a clear view of Mr Giggs as he walks down the street towards the courthouse entrance.

But on Wednesday morning, a large lorry used for escorting prisoners on its way to the nearby magistrates' court obscured their view.

This led to a frenzy of camera shutters flickering outside the main entrance, as Mr Giggs, wearing a grey suit, entered the building.

09:42 AM

What else happened in court on Tuesday?

  1. The court was told that the investigating officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Adam Agrebi, knew the “blackmail” email was of Kate Greville dancing to Wham! for 18 months. But the Crown still implied in their opening statement to the jury that it could've been a sex video, the defence said. Chris Daw QC, for the defendant, said the prosecutor Peter Wright QC had no idea of the contents of that video when he opened the case.

  2. During the police investigation, Ms Greville suggested a police officer had leaked information to The Sun newspaper, the court heard.  She later told police - on Nov 10, 2020 - it was her sister Emma's ex-boyfriend who was selling stories. What she didn't tell police at that time was that she herself was in contact with The Sun to stage a fake photo, the court was told.

  3. It also emerged that an exchange of messages between Kate Greville and her friend Courtney Lang was not disclosed to the defence. Disclosure is meant to contain any evidence that may support the Crown's case, or any evidence that may assist the defence's case. In the WhatsApp messages, Ms Greville told a friend she’d had her contraceptive coil removed and that she was “sat here plotting my next move”. Detective Constable Agrebi was asked if he missed the exchange, or if he saw it and decided not to disclose it. "I missed that message," he said. "Had I seen it, I would’ve scheduled it."

  4. We heard police statements from Mr Giggs, in which he said: “Kate is a strong character and there are examples of when she would endeavour to ‘control’ our relationship. As an example of this, there was an occasion in the past where Kate, as a result of jealousy regarding my contact with other females, ordered me to message certain women with whom she incorrectly accused me of having an affair. Kate dictated the contents of the messages that I had to send to them, and watched whilst I sent them. She had me ask that the women meet her so that they could clarify to her that nothing was going on. She had me provide her with screenshots of the conversation and show her the times that I received the replies so that she could check that I was not lying.”

  5. He also said he felt “extremely distressed, hurt and emotional by the way this relationship is being painted to me”, whilst denying ever being controlling, coercive or physical with Ms Greville.

09:29 AM

What else was revealed?

  1. Ms Greville moved to Abu Dhabi to pursue a work opportunity, the court was told, but Mr Giggs visited between 10 and 15 times during the 15 months she was in the Middle East. On one of those visits, there was an incident at the Westin hotel in Dubai where Ms Greville claims she was dragged out of the room naked.

  2. The court was told that at no stage did Mr Giggs throw Ms Greville into the corridor, nor did anything physical happen. He said: "I still maintained that I didn’t want her to sleep with me. There was a bed and a settee/couch in the living room area. I said, 'you’re not sleeping here [bed], you can sleep there [sofa]."

  3. Mr Giggs said he was not aware of any injuries Ms Greville had sustained that night, but she says she was left bruised after being dragged out of bed by her wrist.

  4. The court heard that a "lonely" Kate Greville returned to the UK to work for Mr Giggs and his business partner Mr Neville as head of PR on £100,000. The defendant said he thought Ms Greville was "amazing" at her job, and discussed with Mr Neville about getting her on board.

  5. In January 2019, Mr Giggs landed the Wales football manager’s role - something he described in court as his "dream job".  Ms Greville accused Mr Giggs of "giving her the cold shoulder" during that period.

  6. It was put to Mr Giggs that he was "relentlessly pursuing" Ms Greville after they had, on regular occasions, split up. Mr Giggs said: "Sometimes after breakups I would try to woo her back... She wanted me to fight for us. When we'd get back together she'd say, 'good job you fought for us'."

  7. The court also heard about the "blackmail" email, which contained a video and a message, saying Mr Giggs would send it to the work WhatsApp group if she didn't unblock him. Mr Daw QC asked: "What was your intent?" Mr Giggs said: "It was just a joke between me and Kate. It was just Kate dancing embarrassingly."

09:18 AM

What did Mr Giggs say in the witness box on Tuesday?

  1. Mr Giggs told the packed courtroom that his reputation as a "love cheat" was justified, as he had never managed to remain faithful to any woman he has been with.

  2. He said his life "changed" from 17 onwards when he started "getting noticed in the street and articles being written about me, whether it be about football or my personal life".

  3. The former footballer told the jury he was instantly attracted to Kate Greville, 36, who was appointed as his contact for a PR company dealing with his hospitality business venture with his former Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville.

  4. Mr Giggs and Ms Greville first slept together in a London hotel room during a work trip, the court was told, and at the time both were still married to other people. Ms Greville ended her marriage, but Mr Giggs remained living with his ex-wife and their children.

  5. Mr Giggs told the court: "I cheated on my ex-wife. It was a public affair. We got over that, things were good and it was a part of my life... I was just finishing football and was going into the coaching career. It meant longer hours, more time away, away from the family, away from the kids, I wasn't giving Stacey the attention she deserved so gradually we were getting more and more unhappy."

  6. Mr Giggs admitted he "wanted to have his cake and eat it" in terms of maintaining a family life and being with someone else.  Eventually, he moved out of the family home and in with his mother, before moving into a hotel.

