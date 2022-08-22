Ryan Giggs trial live: Cross-examination was like putting veteran lawyer in goal against the winger

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court - Peter Byrne/PA

Ryan Giggs' "ultimate trump card was physical domination", the prosecution have said in closing speeches.

Chris Daw QC, for the defence, is delivering his closing speech at Manchester Crown Court.

The ex-footballer, 48, stands accused of coercive behaviour in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville, 36, whom he is also alleged to have headbutted.

Mr Giggs also faces a second assault charge for allegedly elbowing Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma, in the jaw.

The former Wales manager and Manchester United great denies all charges.

03:57 PM

Ms Greville accused of 'active deception of the jury'

Mr Daw QC said that the "blackmail" email: "Looked really terrible, until you see what it was."

He reminded the court that the police did find the video, discovered it to be the dancing video, but the information did not make its way to Peter Wright QC's desk.

He added: "And we ended up, because of all of that subterfuge, we ended up with Mr Wright - entirely understandably - leaving you with the impression at the beginning of this trial that it might’ve been a sexual video.

"The police officer was sitting in court, didn’t say a word."

"The only time you because disabused of this information was when we played it to you.

"It’s just an example, of a witness who is prepared to sit there in court and look you 12 in the eye and tell an obvious and demonstrable lie that she didn’t know what was in that video."

Mr Daw QC described it as an "active deception of you the jury".

03:52 PM

The 'blackmail' email

We now come onto the "blackmail" email.

Mr Daw QC said that the Crown's "entire case" about revealing sexual content is based "on that one email, in effect".

He told the jury the only possible explanation for sending the video - Ms Greville dancing to Wham!'s Last Christmas - was a light-hearted joke because "what other purpose does it have when it shows when it shows".

Mr Daw QC said: "You’re going to have to grapple with whether or not Ms Greville actually saw that video or if she’s just lying about that as well."

He reminded the panel that Ms Greville told the police the attachment was "one of our videos that we’d done".

"Only when the police then said, 'what was on the video', one of the very few interventions, did she say 'I’m not sure, but it could've been something funny'.

03:45 PM

Ms Greville 'online stalked' Mr Giggs more than the other way round, defence say

The jury were asked why the Crown Prosecution Service were telling them Mr Giggs was controlling Ms Greville by demanding quick replies to messages when she was doing the same to the defendant.

Chris Daw QC said that prosecutor Peter Wright QC described it as "online stalking", when, he says "you can see in fact it was the witness herself using the words stalking".

He added that Mr Giggs engaged in this behaviour "on fewer occasions" than she did.

Mr Daw QC told the court the Crown says Mr Giggs "sought to control her every movement... all based on one message - 'online and not replied' - exactly what she’d done to him on countless previous occasions."

03:31 PM

The cancer lie

Mr Daw QC reminded the jury that at the beginning of her cross-examination, Ms Greville told them "I didn’t lie to anyone" about this case.

He said: "All of that was downplayed.

"The truth of it, as you know, she as using the cancer lie for having the contraceptive coil removed", whilst actively having unprotected sex with Mr Giggs, Mr Daw added.

The defence barrister said that Ms Greville "denies that was a plan at all".

Mr Daw QC added: "She said at the time, 'I need a plan get thinking. I’m not walking away with nothing'."

03:25 PM

'He doesn’t know the meaning of complicated words'

Mr Giggs regularly downplayed his own achievements, Mr Daw QC told the court.

The jury were reminded of an exchange of messages about Kate Greville successfully moving to Dubai and setting up her own business.

In it, he said that he had merely "made the most of his natural ability".

Mr Daw QC said despite what Ms Greville might've thought, his client "hadn’t and hasn’t read books about psychology", adding his reading list was "sports biography, perhaps unsurprisingly".

He continued: "This is not to make him feel even worse, he doesn’t know the meaning of complicated words however much he might seek to think otherwise.

"Mr Giggs, it was suggested to you, engaged in some complex psychological ploy... and constructed an alternative narrative."

Mr Daw QC said that the 12 members of the jury were among a few people in the courtroom to physically see Ms Greville give evidence, as she was behind a screen.

He said it was up to them to decide "who is capable of constructing an alternative narrative", if they needed one.

Ms Greville is a "leading and successful on public relation and media communications manager", Mr Daw QC said, adding "and from an early stage of this case was able to anticipate potential lines of defence".

03:13 PM

Kate Greville lied from the beginning, say defence

Mr Daw QC is talking about the lies of Kate Greville.

His first example is when police first arrived at the house.

Kate Greville told officers, "He’s headbutted me before, he’s kicked me in the f---ing head.

"These are easily disprovable lies, these things don’t happen and leave nothing behind."

The defence barrister said she was lying to police "from the beginning", and that was "before she’d had 17 days between the incident and the interview to think and think and think.

"And during those days she’s involved with the media along the way.

"And when I asked her about the lies - she was saying she was confused at the time

"You’ll have to decide if she was confused or if shew was making it look as bad as possible... in fact twisting an accidental injury beyond all recognition."

03:06 PM

Ms Greville was 'furious about Mr Giggs' inability to remain faithful'

Mr Daw QC said that the Crown Prosecution's Service's case relies on a handful of messages from Mr Giggs to Ms Greville.

Holding up a couple of sheets of paper, he said the Crown has "given you that many, and that’s including the dividers... against a stack of boxes that would reach the ceiling" of loving messages between the two.

Mr Daw QC said that this relationship was "doomed to fail, fundamentally at this point - it’s going to end".

He said this would make expletive-ridden messages would be "all the more common" in relationships of this sort.

Mr Daw QC said: "They weren’t common even in this relationship."

He added if sending a nasty messages to a partner was a crime, "Manchester would need five more prisons".

Mr Daw QC told the jury Ms Greville was "furious about Mr Giggs' inability to remain faithful".

02:54 PM

'Mr Giggs not on trial for being a no good heart-breaker'

Mr Daw QC said that Mr Giggs is not on trial for "flirtation, being a womaniser, an adulterer, a liar or a cheat.

"Not, as Aretha Franklin would say, not on trial for being a no good heart-breaker.

"If they were crimes, he probably would be guilty to most of them

"But so would millions and millions of others."

Mr Daw QC said Manchester would need five new prisons alone, if that were the case.

He added: "However much you may react, understandably, to someone cheating on their partner... [avoid] treating this process as a moral process rather than a legal one.

"Morality plays no part in a court of law, however challenging,"

02:46 PM

Mr Giggs 'was like a deer in the headlights'

Mr Daw QC said his client was "too embarrassed" to ask prosecutor Peter Wright QC about questions he didn't understand.

The defence barrister said: "It was easier and less embarrassing... to just agree with what Mr Wright QC was putting to him."

Mr Giggs was described as being "like a rabbit in the headlights" faced by Mr Wright QC, and even claimed to understand words that he didn't know the meaning of.

Mr Daw QC reminded the jury Mr Giggs agreed to being impetuous, when it later emerged he did not know what it meant.

He added: "Whatever you make of all of that, it's not for Mr Giggs to prove anything at all.

"He would’ve agreed his career was not at Manchester United but at Bolton Wanderers."

02:33 PM

Cross-examination 'was like putting barrister in goals against Mr Giggs'

Mr Daw QC said watching Peter Wright QC cross-examine Ryan Giggs was "almost a form of blood sport", he told the jury.

He added: "One of the leading prosecuting barrister of last 40 years against someone who had limited education in terms of schooling and talents that mostly lay in his feet.

"It was no more an equal match up than putting Mr Wright in goal against Mr Giggs at the absolute peak of footballing ability."

02:29 PM

'The only 12 opinions about the facts that matter are yours'

Chris Daw QC, for the defence, has begun his closing speech in the trial of Ryan Giggs.

"I’m going to begin about why we are here," he said.

"That is why we have a jury of 12 people... we’ve had jury trial in this country for about 1,000 years.

"It’s changed an awful lot over that time - but the most important part remains - you, the jury get to decide... the only 12 opinions about the facts that matter are yours."

01:02 PM

Trial adjounred

Peter Wright QC, for the prosecution, has finished his closing speech.

With that, we have broken for lunch, and we will be back after 2pm.

01:01 PM

'The loss is all his and he has no-one else to blame for it but himself'

Mr Wright said Mr Giggs had "gone too far and done it once too often and to someone impervious to his pleadings and his threats - Emma".

He said Kate Greville had become "fortified by her recently-found resolve and so each of them were then equipped to stand up to him, to disclose what he had done and what he was capable of".

Mr Wright added: "Is it any wonder that there was celebration" when Mr Giggs was "removed to custody".

Closing his speech, he said: "Mr Giggs said they were all losers".

The prosecutor said he disagreed, saying: "The loss is all his and he has no one else to blame for it but himself."

He then invited the jury to return guilty verdicts on all counts.

12:56 PM

Mr Giggs's 'ultimate trump card was physical domination'

Ryan Giggs's "ultimate trump card was physical domination", Peter Wright QC said.

The prosecutor said that when the ex-footballer was "riled" he responded with "hate-filled outbursts of bile" which were sent to "the very same woman moments earlier he had professed to love and care for".

Mr Wright QC told the court that Mr Giggs "could and would resort to aggression", but that "his ultimate trump card was physical domination".

He added that Mr Giggs would "beat" and "physically abuse" Ms Greville.

12:50 PM

'Hardly the most resounding of endorsements earned in a long and illustrious career'

Addressing emails sent from Ryan Giggs to Kate Greville, Mr Wright QC said: "He knew how to hurt her. To demean and undermine her."

He said that "this model professional footballer... a polite paragon of public behaviour" was a different man in private.

Mr Wright said Mr Giggs was unable to explain why he sent the expletive-ridden messages, and the "blackmail" email.

"Hardly the most resounding of endorsements earned in a long and illustrious career", Mr Wright QC added.

"All of these, a sorry tale of emotional manipulation... of control and coercion."

12:41 PM

'Truth has caught up with him, and now it’s his time to pay the price'

Sir Alex Ferguson said in the witness box that Mr Giggs was the "best example" of a footballer he had ever come across.

Mr Wright QC said that while Mr Giggs was "lauded by his former manager".

He added: "The reality is the truth has caught up with him, and now it’s his time to pay the price."

12:38 PM

'It's a tale as old as the hills and it repeats itself in front of your very eyes'

Mr Wright QC said this case was "not about the frailty of the human condition" or " "what he was known for across the world".

"It’s about what he’s not known for," the prosecutor said.

"What lies hidden beneath the surface of this character and his character and it's about the abuse of the power of a man over another human being.

"It’s actually a tale that’s as old as the hills and it repeats itself in front of your very eyes."

12:35 PM

999 call is 'microcosm of this entire case'

Peter Wright QC began his closing statements after midday.

He turns first to the 999 call by Emma Greville.

"It has a significance," he said.

"This call is literally within moments of these events having taken place at a time when emotions are running high on both sides.

"But where we say the truth is being spoken and is self-evident."

Mr Wright QC said there was a "microcosm of this entire case" during the call.

Police operator: "What's happening there?"

Emma Greville: "Assault. Headbutted her."

Ryan Giggs: "You f---ing caused this."

The prosecutor said that this exchange showed "unlawful acts of violence", and added: "An attempt by him to abdicate any responsibility on his part for what he has done buy blaming another or the other.

"The one on the receiving end for his excesses and when that fails - emotional blackmail as a last resort - to avoid the consequences."

11:58 AM

Mr Giggs is 'a man of good character', says judge

Mr Giggs has no previous conviction or cautions against his name, Judge Hilary Manley told the jury.

"He is a man of good character," she told the court.

She added that good character is relevant in two ways.

"First, Mr Giggs has given evidence. His good character is a positive feature of him whether you accept what he was told you." "He has not offended in the past, and it may make it less likely to act as is alleged against him."

11:52 AM

Judge orders jury to deliberate coercion first

The judge has told the jury to tackle their deliberation in this order:

Coercion and controlling behaviour ABH (alleged headbutt on Kate Greville) Common assault (alleged elbow on Emma Greville)

11:47 AM

'You do not try a case on sympathy'

The judge reminded the jury that both Kate Greville and Ryan Giggs "became distressed" whilst they were giving their evidence.

Ms Greville cried a number of times whilst giving evidence, and Mr Giggs cried in the witness box when he recalled the night he spent in a cell on Nov 1.

Judge Hilary Manley told the panel of seven women and five men: "Put aside any feeling s of sympathy you may have for one person, or maybe both.

"You do not try a case on sympathy."

11:29 AM

'No more evidence given in this trial'

Judge Hilary Manley said there will be "no more evidence given in this trial".

She added: "You should not and must not speculate about what other evidence there might have been.

"To speculate is to engage in guesswork and is contrary to the oath you’ve taken."

11:21 AM

Defence case ends

After some agreed facts were read to the jury, the defence concluded its case.

We now move onto Judge Hilary Manley's summing up, which she will do in two parts.

11:19 AM

Jury shown CCTV footage and 999 call

The jurors asked for the 999 call and the CCTV footage from Ryan Giggs' home to be synchronised so they could watch and hear the audio at the same time.

Over the weekend, that footage has been pulled together.

It shows the moments before police arrive at the house on Nov 1, with Emma Greville on the phone.

10:25 AM

Ryan Giggs arrives in court