Ryan Giggs trial live: Alex Ferguson among witnesses on final day of evidence
Day 2 - Mr Giggs 'had eight affairs behind Kate Greville's back'
Day 3 - What Ms Greville decided after reading psychology book
Day 5 - Moment 999 operator realises Mr Giggs is headbutt suspect
Day 6 - Sister claims Mr Giggs threatened to headbutt her next
Day 7 - Mr Giggs's poem: 'pulling you was my greatest ever coo'
Evidence is expected to conclude in the Ryan Giggs trial today, with Gary Neville and Sir Alex Ferguson among the defence witnesses we have yet to hear from.
The jury will continue to hear messages between Mr Giggs and his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, whom he denies assaulting and coercing.
Then the defence will wrap up its evidence.
The trial continues.