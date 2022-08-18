Ryan Giggs trial live: Ex-Footballer back in witness box after sobbing over night in prison cell

Ryan Giggs - PAUL CURRIE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ryan Giggs is back in the witness box, a day after he sobbed in court when recounting the night he spent in a prison cell.

Mr Giggs is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He denies the charges. The trial continues.

01:15 PM

Cross-examination ends: 'You assaulted her, didn't you?'

Here is how Mr Wright QC (PW) wrapped up his cross-examination of Mr Giggs (RG).

PW: "Do you cherish your phone Mr Giggs?"

RG: "No."

PW: "Is it something you consider is important to you?"

RG: "No."

PW: "Depriving her [Kate Greville] of her phone was something that would be felt deeply by her, wasn't it?"

RG: "I don't know."

PW: "But you decided to take it, didn't you?"

RG: "Yes."

PW: "You assaulted her, didn't you?"

RG: "No."

PW: "And you assaulted her sister, didn't you?"

RG: "No."

01:11 PM

'Why not say it was an accident?'

The court heard how Mr Giggs told the police officer, he had "hit her in the lip" in regard to Ms Greville.

Mr Wright QC asked: "Why not say it was an accident?"

Mr: "I don’t know."

Mr Wright QC asked the defendant why he didn't say he had "caught her lip" or that his face had caught hers.

Mr Giggs said he did not know.

The prosecutor added: "You were saying what had happened, Mr Giggs, because you had assaulted her, hadn't you?"

"No," he answered.

12:53 PM

'There was your opportunity, and you just said "well"'

We move now to police arriving at the house and the bodycam footage from the responding officers.

The officer says, "hi, mate', to which Mr Giggs says, "you okay?".

Mr Wright QC said: "You’re a completely changed man by now, aren’t you?"

"Yes," Mr Giggs replied, adding he did not know why this was.

Mr Wright QC continued: "Why not say, I’m really glad you're here or I'm pleased you're hear because this was the only way this was going to end?

"I don't know," said Mr Giggs.

The court was told when Mr Giggs was asked by an officer "what's been going on?", Mr Wright said: "'Well', and then you don’t say anything. There was your opportunity if you wanted it. But you just said 'well'."

12:47 PM

'Thanks Emma... all losers'

Mr Giggs said that he didn't want the police at his house, and during the 999 call he can be heard saying, 'thanks Emma... all losers'.

Mr Wright QC said: "But there really was only one loser here, wasn't there."

"I don’t know," Mr Giggs.

Asked why he would be a loser, Mr Giggs said he did not know, and Mr Wright said: "I’m going to suggest that you realised what you done, you would be arrested."

"No," the defendant answered.

12:40 PM

Mr Giggs used daughter as 'lever' to try to stop 999 call

Mr Giggs denied that he tried to use "emotional blackmail" to stop Emma Greville from telling the police anything more.

She can be heard saying: "I don’t care if your daughter is 17" as she was on the phone to a call handler, the court heard.

Mr Wright QC said: "You were seeking to stop her reporting it any further to the police, weren’t you?"

"Yes," Mr Giggs said.

Mr Wright added: "And you were seeking to use your daughter as the lever, weren't you?"

"Yes," Mr Giggs said again.

12:37 PM

Mr Giggs tried to stop police complaint, he admits

The jury are now being told about the 999 calls from Emma Greville, during which Mr Giggs and Kate Greville can be heard in the background.

The court heard how Mr Giggs could be heard saying, "You f---ing caused this', to Emma Greville.

Mr Giggs admitted that he was blaming Emma, and asked: "You were trying to stop her, persuade her not to make the complaint, weren't you?

"Yes," Mr Giggs answered.

12:33 PM

Ditching phone was 'an act of stupidity'

Mr Giggs was asked why he disposed of Kate Greville's phone on a gate post in the driveway, and asked if it was to fit his narrative.

"That’s not correct," said Mr Giggs.

"It was stupid, I don’t know why I did it.

Asked if it was "an act of spite" and "control", he said: "No, it was just an act of stupidity."

12:28 PM

Cross-examination continues

Peter Wright QC, for the prosecution, is continuing to cross-examine Ryan Giggs.

We move onto the moment of the headbutt.

Mr Wright QC said: "At that stage this particular dispute ended in violence, didn't it?"

"No," Mr Giggs answered.

Mr Wright QC said: "The reality is you headbutted her, didn't you."

"No," Mr Giggs answered again.

Mr Wright QC added: "Because in this dispute with her you had by that stage completely lost your self-control."

Mr Giggs said: "No."

He also denied threatening to headbutt Emma Greville, the complainant's sister.

Mr Wright QC said Mr Giggs was seeking an alternative narrative in his pre-prepared statement, and when he was asked - as he mentioned in his statement - "you maintain that you were the one being attacked, were you?".

Mr Giggs answered: "No."

"So why did you put it in this statement?" Mr Wright QC asked.

"I don’t know," Mr Giggs answered.