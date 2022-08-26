Ryan Giggs trial: Jury begins third day of deliberations

ryan giggs verdict trial latest kate greville girlfriend ex - Cameron Smith /Getty Images Europe

The jury in Ryan Giggs's domestic abuse trial has begun its third day of deliberations.

The jury did not sit yesterday, after one of its twelve members called in sick. The juror who was ill on Thursday has been sent home permanently and will play no further part in the deliberations. The seven women and four men will now continue as a panel of 11.

The ex-footballer, 48, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, his former partner, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also stands accused of headbutting her and elbowing her younger sister, Emma, in the jaw.

He denies all the charges.