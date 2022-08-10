Ryan Giggs ‘treated me like a slave’, ex-girlfriend tells court

Ryan Giggs arrives at court for the third day of his trial (PA)

Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend said she felt like a “slave to his every need and demand” during their relationship, a court has heard.

Kate Greville has accused the former Manchester United ace, 48, of controlling and coercive behaviour over three years when they were dating.

The PR consultant, 36, says Giggs cheated on her with eight different women, but gaslighted her when she confronted him over the affairs.

She claims he was violent and aggressive at times during the romance and headbutted her in the face when she confronted him about years of cheating and resolved to leave him.

Facing cross-examination from Giggs’ barrister on Wednesday, Ms Greville said she would face “consequences” if she did not follow the former footbaling star’s instructions.

In a statement, she had described herself as a “slave to Mr Giggs’ every need and every demand”, and told jurors: “That’s what I felt like.

“When Ryan said to do something, I would do it. If there was resistance sometimes, he made me feel like I had to do everything he said, otherwise there would be consequences.”

Ms Greville said Giggs “had a negative impact on my relationships with my family” and “interfered with my ability to interact with my family”.

“He damaged relationships with my friends and isolated me from certain people”, she said from the witness box.

“He wasn’t consistently horrible. Overall it made me lose confidence and self-belief.

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester crown court (PA)

“He was hot and cold, like two different people, making me feel two extremes, consistently.

“He made me feel good, made me feel bad, made me feel good, made me feel bad.”

She denied speaking to journalists since the breakdown of the relationship and Giggs’ arrest in November 2020, and when asked if she was looking for compensation, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

The relationshp began when both Giggs and Ms Greville were still married, and she told the court she believes they first slept together in December 2014.

She accepted “the majority of the time he was kind and loving”, but said Giggs was “not nice” for the last year and a half of their relationship.

Story continues

“Towards the end of the relationship, it was pretty much relentlessly awful”, she said.

Describing the start of their romance, Ms Greville told jurors: “He love-bombed me.

“I literally thought he was the best thing in the world, we had this incredible relationship, a fairytale, we would end up together, having a family. It was going to develop into something really serious and stable. That’s how it felt at the time.”

She said it was a “turn-off” that he used to be a footballer, but she was attracted to his success and how he “had worked hard to get where he was”.

On Tuesday, Ms Greville described the moment she says she was assaulted by Giggs in a showdown at his £1.7 million mansion in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

She had returned to the house to pack her belongings and leave, but says she was interrupted by a drunk and “very angry” Giggs.

Ms Greville claims Giggs pinned her to the ground and elbowed her younger sister Emma when she tried to intervene. She said the former Wales winger “came from nowhere, grabbed my shouders, and headbutted me in my face”.

When she went to call the police,. She said Giggs told her: “This will ruin me and it will ruin you. Think about my job, think about my career, think about my kids.”

Ms Greville has claimed Giggs “pressurised” her for sex during their relationship, but also described alleged incidents where he stormed out of a restaurant and angrily told her to leave.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Giggs, who faces claims he bombarded Ms Greville with irate messages during their romance, turned up unannounced at her home and gym, threw a laptop across a hotel room at her, and once dragged her naked into a hotel corridor, denies the charges.

He says he never “crossed a line” into violence and accuses Ms Greville of lies and exaggeration. The 13-time Premier League title-winner and former Wales national manager denies using controlling and coercive behaviour between August 2017 and November 2020 and accusations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The trial continues.