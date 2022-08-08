Ryan Giggs to stand trial over domestic violence allegations by ex-girlfriend

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court today (PA)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has arrived at court to stand trial over allegations he was violent, controlling and coercive to his former girlfriend.

The 48-year-old denies claims he kicked Kate Greville in the back and threw her naked into the corridor during a stay at the Stafford Hotel.

He is accused of bombarding her with messages when she asked about his links to other woman, and when their relationship was breaking down.

Giggs faces allegations he drunkenly headbutted Ms Greville, 36, and assaulted her younger sister Emma during an incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

The former Wales and Manchester United winger was flanked by an entourage as he arrived at the Manchester Minshull Street court on Monday morning, battling his way past waiting photographers.

He skipped past a queue of people waiting to be admitted to the building.

The retired footballer was originally due to stand in January but the case was delayed due to the backlog of cases in the criminal justice system.

A re-arranged trial in front of Judge Hilary Manley is expected to begin on Monday with the swearing of a jury and the prosecutor’s opening speech.

Giggs denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, and has also pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

In a statement when he was first charged, Giggs said he would "look forward to clearing my name".

The first day of the criminal trial, which is expected to last ten days, is being held at Manchester Minshull Street, before transferring back to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

This change was due to an asbestos problem at the main Crown Court, which caused its closure last week.

Giggs originally stepped back from his role as Wales international football manager to fight the allegations, but quit the job entirely in June, saying he wanted to allow the team to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar with “certainty, clarification and without speculation”.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs is on bail with conditions not to contact Ms Greville or her sister.