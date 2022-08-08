Ryan Giggs to stand trial accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her sister

Ryan Giggs, former Manchester United and Wales footballer, to stand trial accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville - Christopher Furlong/Getty

The former Manchester United and Wales footballer Ryan Giggs will stand trial on Monday accused of attacking his former partner and her sister.

The 48-year-old faces charges controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville and causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Nov 1 2020 and common assault against her younger sister, Emma, in the same alleged incident.

The long-awaited trial was scheduled to take place in January, but owing to the Covid backlog was put back to Aug 8.

Last week there were fears it would be delayed again after asbestos was found at Manchester Crown Court, but the trial was moved to the city's second crown court in Minshull Street at the eleventh hour.

Mr Giggs was Wales manager during the time of the alleged offences, and missed the opportunity to lead the country at last year's European Championships after he stood down from the role temporarily following his arrest in November 2020.

This year, Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in his absence, which prompted Mr Giggs to quit with immediate effect saying it was "only right" the team was allowed to prepare for the tournament without speculation over his position.

Mr Giggs is the most decorated footballer in English football history, with 34 trophies including 13 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 3 League Cup winner’s medals, and 2 Champions League titles during his 24 years at Manchester United, where he spent his entire senior career.