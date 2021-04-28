Ryan Giggs appears in the dock to deny assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her younger sister
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is accused of “humiliating and degrading” his ex-girlfriend during a three-year relationship, a court heard today.
The 47-year-old appeared in the dock at Manchester and Salford magistrates court today, facing three criminal charges including alleged attacks on two women.
It is said Giggs caused actual bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.
He has also been charged with engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour against Ms Greville between December 2017 and November last year.
And the former winger is accused of the common assault of Ms Greville’s younger sister Emma during the same incident last November.
Appearing in the dock with his hands clasped in front of him, Giggs entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
Prosecutor Andrea Griffiths said Giggs’s alleged offending began at the start of their romance.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram sent the case to be tried by a jury, freeing Giggs on bail until a hearing at Manchester crown court on May 26.
The former footballer, wearing a suit and black face mask, was greeted by calls of “Giggsy” as he arrived at court today shortly before 10am.
He stepped back from his role as Wales manager after reports of his arrest last November, in the wake of a disturbance at his home.
Giggs is not expected to take charge of the team when they compete in this summer’s European Championships, with caretaker boss Robert Page remaining at the helm.
As a player, he won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
He reportedly met Ms Greville when she was working on PR for his Hotel Football business venture, opposite Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.
In April 2018 she was appointed head of PR and communications for GG Hospitality, the hospitality management firm co-owned by Giggs and former United team-mate Gary Neville.
She was also involved in the launch of their Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre
Announcing the criminal charge last week, the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28th April.
“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.
“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”
Read More
Ryan Giggs denies assault charges
Ryan Giggs to appear in court on assault charges