Ryan Giggs ‘argued with girlfriend’ over ‘attractive’ TV sports presenter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Pilling
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Giggs
    Ryan Giggs
    Welsh association football player and coach (born 1973)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryan Giggs said “nothing physical” happened on a night his ex-partner claims he threw a bag with a laptop in it at her head.

PR executive Kate Greville, 38, claims the former Manchester United winger threw the bag at her, kicked her out of bed, and ejected her naked into the corridor at the Stafford Hotel in London in December 2019.

The couple had travelled down for his agent’s Christmas party, which included a mini-golf tournament, a trip to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and a visit to a nightclub.

A draw took place for the golf event and Giggs, 48, was paired with a female sports presenter, who he described as an “attractive lady”, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Ms Greville was not happy, he said, and they swapped partners to play alongside each other.

The party of about 20 people moved on to Winter Wonderland, where a table had been booked inside a Bavarian beer garden tent.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaving Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaving Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Giggs said Ms Greville later accused him of flirting with the TV presenter he had been paired with.

His barrister Chris Daw QC asked: “Had you, on this occasion?”

Giggs replied: “No.

“I was at one end of the table speaking to my agent and a few cricketers I knew and the other end were a group of girls who worked for the agency and the sports presenter I mentioned.

“I thought we were getting on fine. I said (to Kate), ‘Is everything OK?’ and she said, ‘No, not really’, which surprised me.

“She just accused me of flirting with the girl, which I was not. We were at opposite ends of the table.

“She said, ‘You kept looking at her. I was watching you. You were definitely flirting’.”

Giggs told jurors: “I was slightly embarrassed we were arguing. I left on my own. I walked to the club where we going next. It was a long walk.”

His colleagues later arrived as he sat in a booth facing the dance floor.

He said: “I was sat down and had a clear view of Kate and one of the male sports presenters who was present.

Giggs giving evidence (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)
Giggs giving evidence (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

“They were dancing together, holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes.

“I couldn’t believe it. I said to my agent, ‘I’m going,’ and got a taxi and went back to the hotel.”

Mr Daw asked: “Was there a confrontation in the club?”

Giggs replied: “I was tired. I didn’t want to get into an argument.

“I got a taxi back to the Stafford, got into bed and fell asleep.”

He said that after “a hour or so”, a concierge rang to ask if he could let in a young woman who said she was staying in his room.

An argument followed with Ms Greville in the room as she denied holding hands with the man “in the middle of the dance floor in front of my friends and colleagues”, Giggs said.

He said: “Kate was then trying to get into bed and I said, ‘I’m not sleeping with you tonight’.

“There was a suite in the room and I said, ‘You can sleep in the area where there is a couch’.”

Ryan Giggs in his playing days (PA) (PA Archive)
Ryan Giggs in his playing days (PA) (PA Archive)

Giggs said he threw a Louis Vuitton holdall in the direction of the bed.

He said: “Kate was still trying to get into bed. I was trying to push her into the lounge area. Then, quite quickly, the argument fizzled out and we both spent the night together.”

Mr Daw asked: “Did you in any way do anything physical towards her that night?”

Giggs said: “No, I did not.

“We were both quite drunk and fell asleep. In the morning, we woke up and had sex.”

The next day, Giggs was busy with television duties in west London while Ms Greville travelled to a wedding in Shropshire, the court heard.

The ex-Wales manager later drove back to Manchester at night and collected Ms Greville from the wedding the following morning.

He denied Ms Greville’s suggestion that he volunteered to pick her up out of guilt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Summerside names hockey arena in honour of Gerard 'Turk' Gallant

    Pro hockey coach Gerard "Turk" Gallant now has a hockey rink named after him. The City of Summerside announced Tuesday it was naming one of Credit Union Place's two ice rinks after the current coach of the New York Rangers, former NHL player, and hometown hero. "Today is a special day. I've had a lot of things in my hockey career go the right way … This is special," Gallant said at the unveiling of the arena. Gallant, a Summerside native, played in the NHL for 11 years with the Detroit Red Wings

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio