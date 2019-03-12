Ryan Getzlaf to be honoured with very 'unique' bobblehead

I’ve been staring at the design for the Ryan Getzlaf bobblehead that will be given away at the Honda Center later this month for quite some time now, and I’m going to be honest with you: I still don’t know what to think about it.

Just give it a look yourself.

Honoring our past. Recognizing the present. This Ryan Getzlaf bobblehead blends our #Ducks25 history to create, quite possibly, the greatest giveaway item in team history! Be here on March 20 to grab one: https://t.co/vPKDEu4yEu pic.twitter.com/ZXvNXXziUM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 11, 2019





Meant to simultaneously celebrate the day he was drafted in 2003 and his contributions as the team’s captain today, the figurine is literally the two eras of the power forward sown together.

So, if this bobblehead were to come to life (like the characters in Toy Story or Chucky in the Child’s Play film series), would it have a split personality? Or, at the very least, would one half be more mature than the other?

While those questions may ignite some debate, there’s no denying that it’s a bold move by the team’s marketing department. I don’t know how I’d feel about reminding everyone that my NHL career has come at the expense of my hair if I was in Getzlaf’s shoes.

But, maybe that’s just me.

The 33-year-old from Regina, Saskatchewan is currently in his 14th season with the franchise and was a large part of the 2007 squad that won the Stanley Cup. In what has been a difficult campaign for his team, he has 11 goals and 40 points in 59 games.

Ryan Getzlaf on the day he was drafted in 2003, left, and Ryan Getzlaf in 2019, right. (Getty Images)

