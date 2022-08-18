Ryan Gauld scores twice, Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored twice in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Whitecaps (9-11-6) have eight games remaining in a bid to make the playoffs.
Gyasi Zardes scored for Colorado (8-10-7) in the second half.
The Associated Press