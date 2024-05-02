Ryan Garcia tested positive for ostarine before and after Devin Haney fight – report

Ryan Garcia reacts after a knockdown of Devin Haney during their April fight at Barclays Center. Photograph: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Ryan Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing anabolic agent ostarine on the day before and the day after his surprise win over Devin Haney last month in Brooklyn, according to a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) letter sent to both parties.

Related: Ryan Garcia floors Devin Haney three times in epic majority-decision upset

ESPN was first to report the news of Garcia’s failed drug tests, which if confirmed would likely result in a suspension and the overturning of the result to a no-contest.

Garcia has 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested. Garcia’s A-sample also reportedly screened positive for 19-norandrosterone, though its presence is being confirmed by carbon isotope ratio testing.

Ostarine is an anabolic agent considered a safer alternative to steroids which appears on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2024 Prohibited List.

Garcia vehemently denied taking any illegal substances in a video posted to X on Wednesday night.

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” Garcia said. “... Never taken a steroid ... I don’t even know where to get steroids. ... I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his ass.”

Garcia scored three knockdowns of Haney and handed the WBC super lightweight champion the first defeat of his professional career in a dramatic upset on 20 April.

The scheduled 12-round encounter at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center had been downgraded to a non-title bout when Garcia weighed in at 143.2lbs – 3.2lbs above the division limit – creating a situation where Garcia could no longer take Haney’s championship, only his unblemished professional record.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that has been on Wada’ss banned list since 2008. Amir Khan was hit with a ban from all sport for two years after he was found guilty of having it in his system on the night of his 2022 fight with Kell Brook.