Ryan Garcia floors Devin Haney three times in epic majority-decision upset

Ryan Garcia dropped Devin Haney three times on Saturday night. Photograph: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

One of the most unusual build-ups to a major fight in recent memory delivered an even crazier outcome on Saturday night when Ryan Garcia scored three knockdowns of Devin Haney and handed the WBC super lightweight champion the first defeat of his professional career in a major upset.

Garcia dropped Haney in the seventh, 10th and 11th rounds to win a majority decision by scores of 115-109, 114-110 and 112-112. (The Guardian had it 113-111 to Garcia.)

The fight had become a non-title fight on Friday when Garcia weighed in at 143.2lbs, a yawning 3.2lbs above the division limit. That created a situation where Garcia could no longer take Haney’s championship, only his unblemished professional record.

That’s exactly what happened.

On paper it was the caliber of event that’s all too rare in boxing today: a matchup between two of America’s brightest young stars, both 25 years old and at the front of their athletic primes with ample top-flight experience. But it was almost entirely overshadowed by Garcia’s erratic behavior both in person and on social media.

“Come on, guys, you really thought I was crazy?” Garcia said.

Garcia came out guns blazing from the opening bell, wobbling Haney with a left hook that sent the crowd into hysterics and prompted chants of “Ry-an! Ry-an!” through the arena. Haney took a more aggressive tack over the next few rounds and began working behind the jab, backing Garcia up and visibly frustrating the challenger.

But just when it looked as if the champion was pulling away on the scorecards, Garcia detonated a left hand early in the seventh that sent Haney to the floor for the first time in 32 professional fights. Garcia was slapped with a point deduction for hitting on the break while trying to close the show, giving Haney precious seconds to recover, but the champion appeared on rubbery legs well into the eighth.

Haney couldn’t keep out of the way of Garcia’s left hook, going to the floor twice more.

Garcia landed 87 of 214 punches (40.7%) according to Compubox’s punch statistics, compared to 106 of 285 for Haney (37.2%). But Garcia landed nearly twice as many power shots (95) as his opponent (45), scoring three knockdowns.

