Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney to share May fight card before October rematch

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are headed toward an October rematch in Riyadh.

The highly anticipated second fight between Garcia and Haney will open the 2025-26 Riyadh Season in October. But first, both boxers will end year-long layoffs on the same card in May in the U.S. against undetermined opponents.

Dan Rafael was first to report news of the two-fight plans. Turki Alalshikh confirmed Thursday morning on talkSPORT that the Garcia vs. Haney 2 deal was complete.

The rematch will take place at the 147-pound welterweight limit. Their first fight in April 2024 was agreed at super lightweight, although Garcia weighed in at 3.25 pounds over the limit and declared that his days at 140 pounds were over at the post-fight press conference.

Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a majority decision win, but the bout was later declared a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in a pre-fight test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

In an unprecedented move, Haney filed a lawsuit in New York seeking damages from Garcia, alleging battery, fraud and breach of contract after Garcia's failed doping test.

However, Haney has now paused proceedings against Garcia for 90 days while they work out a settlement. The former undisputed lightweight champion is expected to drop his suit against Garcia after agreeing to a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which culminates in a lucrative rematch.

Garcia was banned for one year after his fight with Haney, a ban that is still ongoing and expires April 20, 2025. The controversial American star was supposed to take part in an exhibition match against Rukiya Anpo in December until he was forced to withdraw with a wrist injury. Garcia will undergo surgery for his injured wrist, and it's unlikely that the exhibition with Anpo will be rescheduled.

Haney also hasn't competed since the fight with Garcia. The two-division champion was mulling an offer from BLK Prime to return to the ring in March until he was offered a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season after flying to London last week to meet with Saudi officials.