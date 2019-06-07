Ryan Garcia delivers first pitch like a champ before Angels game

Ryan Garcia knocked out his first-pitch duties with ease Thursday night.

The rising boxing star delivered a strike before the Angels' game vs. the A's in Anaheim, Calif., after showing off some fancy footwork.





Looks like the kid has a pretty good hook from the mound to match the hooks he delivers in the ring. (Video courtesy DAZN's "ChangeUp.")

The 20-year-old Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) has been making a strong case for a lightweight title opportunity. The Los Angeles native and Golden Boy Promotions fighter is coming off a stoppage in his last fight March 30, when he made Jose Lopez's corner throw in the towel after the second round.

Garcia made it clear after dispatching Lopez that he wanted a title shot soon, specifically against junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

"Do I think I'm ready for a world title this year?" he said after his fight on DAZN. "Hell, yes."

Garcia challenged Davis and his promoter, Mayweather Promotions.

"And also, I wanted to say something to the Mayweather camp that keeps running their mouth, man. Don't worry ... you get your fights up and I will whoop your ass anywhere," Garcia said. "Let's do it. I ain't intimidated by Mayweather. Nobody could intimidate me."