Ryan Fitzpatrick's jersey arrives at Hall of Fame - the day after Buccaneers benched him
The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted on Tuesday morning that it had received the jersey Ryan Fitzpatrick wore in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 game against Pittsburgh.
That night, Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards in three consecutive games — he threw a career-high 417 in Week 1 against the Saints, 402 in Week 2 against the Eagles, and 411 against the Steelers — and the Hall commemorates such firsts and records in its exhibit halls.
On Monday, the Buccaneers benched Fitzpatrick, a 14-year veteran, for 2015 No. 1 pick Jameis Winston, who was suspended for the first three games of the season for inappropriately touching an Uber driver in 2016.
That’s … awkward.
Just arrived in Canton: the jersey worn by @Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick from Week 3 of this season when he became the 1st QB in @NFL history to throw for 400 YDs in 3 consecutive games. #GoBucs #Fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/HJb31yZEvz
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 2, 2018
