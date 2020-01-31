Ryan Fitzpatrick won't retire, will return to Dolphins for 2020 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t ready for retirement yet. At Super Bowl Radio Row on Friday, Fitzpatrick told ESPN that he plans to play in 2020.

Fitzpatrick, 37, did briefly consider retiring before deciding to return to the Dolphins, where he’s under contract for $8 million next season. He would be willing to mentor and guide a young quarterback if the Dolphins decide to take one in the upcoming draft.

Despite the team’s early season struggles, Fitzpatrick had nothing but compliments for head coach Brian Flores and how he handled a less-than-ideal roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via ESPN:

"It was a crazy rollercoaster at the beginning of the year. There were a lot more dips on the down than up. It showed a lot for Brian Flores, as a first-time head coach, to keep the team, keep us interested, keep the intensity and practices at high level and even attention level of the guys," Fitzpatrick told ESPN's Golic and Wingo on Friday morning. "To finish 5-4 like we did over the last 9 games was an amazing testament to the guys we had in the locker room and Brian Flores as a head coach playing aggressive and keeping us together."

Fitzpatrick is ready to add another chapter to what has already been a fascinating and unlikely 15-year NFL career. Even in just the past few seasons, Fitzpatrick has been one of the NFL’s most interesting players. Fitzmagic took over football in 2018 during his starting stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he managed to stick at starter in 2019 in Miami when Josh Rosen couldn’t cut it with the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick even became a hero in Week 17 when he led the Dolphins to a 27-24 win over the New England Patriots. That win avenged the 43-0 loss to the Pats in Week 2, and prevented the Patriots from getting a first-round playoff bye. The Kansas City Chiefs got that bye instead, and now they’re about to play in the Super Bowl.

Story continues

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't ready to close the book on his 15-year NFL career. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

More from Yahoo Sports: